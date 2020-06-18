Spanish sensation Pablo Alborán comes out as gay in heartfelt video

Pablo Alborán has come out as gay.

The Spanish singer, who boasts eight number one hits and four number one albums in his home country, shared the personal news with fans in a video captioned, “Tengo algo que deciros,” which translates to, “I have something to tell you.”

“I think that we often forget about the love that unites us, that makes us stronger. Today, from that love, I have the need to share something very personal,” he told his 5.5 million followers on Instagram.

Pablo said he’s spent his entire career battling against racism, sexism, xenophobia, transphobia, homophobia and other forms of discrimination, before stating: “I’m here to tell you that I am homosexual, and it’s okay.

“Life goes on, everything will remain the same, but I’m going to be a little happier than I already am. A lot of people suspect, know or just don’t care. I have been lucky enough to been raised where I had the freedom to love who I wanted to love.”

Pablo said he wants his coming out to inspire other LGBTQ+ people to live authentically too, explaining: “I hope I can make somebody’s journey easier with this message. But above all that, I do this for me.”

The star followed in the footsteps of YouTube star Tana Mongeau, X Factor alum Trevi Moran, Riverdale’s Lilli Reinhart, Mexican singer Raymix and Supergirl’s Chyler Leigh who have publicly come out to mark Pride Month.

Watch Pablo’s heartfelt coming out video below.