Professional ice hockey player Zach Sullivan comes out as bisexual

Manchester Storm’s Zach Sullivan has come out as bisexual.

The 25-year-old, who is is believed to be the first professional ice hockey player to come out as bisexual, said he came out to “give other hockey players around the country the same confidence to do the same”.

“I’m not doing this in the hope of any publicity. I’ve always been a very private guy, but I realise that I have a unique opportunity to do some good,” he said.

In a heartfelt statement on Twitter, Sullivan wrote: “With this being the first ever EIHL #PrideWeekend I feel now is the best time to speak about what I have known for many years.

“I have battled with mental health problems over this issue and with the support, understanding and acceptance from my family, friends and teammates, I finally feel ready to say; I am bisexual.”

Sullivan ended his post by saying he is “proud” to wear a jersey that celebrates all gender identities and sexualities.

In a photo alongside the statement, Sullivan can be seen wearing rainbow jerseys with two of his teammates.

Manchester Storm’s captain Dallas Ehrhardt was among those who praised Sullivan for coming out.

“We couldn’t be happier for our teammate and we 100% have his back,” he said. “The hockey world is a tight-knit supportive community and when something as important like this happens, the whole sport gets better.”

Ryan Finnerty, head coach, said it was a “historic moment” because Sullivan is believed to be the first professional ice hockey player to go public with his sexuality while still playing the sport.

“His strength and courage will inspire the youth of tomorrow,” he said.

The official Twitter account for Manchester Storm tweeted: “We are all extremely proud of you, Zach! You’re a role model for so many people, young and old, in the sporting world.

“Someone knowing they can be themselves is a true testament to everything our club and sport stand for.”