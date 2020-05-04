TikTok star comes out to her parents with cake in heartwarming viral video

by Sam Damshenas

Tatiana Ringsby has gone viral after coming out as bisexual to her parents.

The social media influencer and model, who boasts over 260,000 followers on TikTok, came out as bisexual to her parents with a cake that reads “Surprise I’m bi” in icing, to which her father joked: “Racial?”

Tatiana then clarified her bisexuality, with her mother responding, “Good for you! This is good news!” Both of her parents then embraced her as she cried and told her that they will love her “no matter what”.

The video has received over three million views and 15,000 comments.

@tringsby

finally came out to my parents and you guys!! 🌈💗💜💙 #comingout #bisexual #lgbt #lgbtq

♬ original sound – tringsby

The star later uploaded a photo with happy tears alongside the caption, “Can’t even explain the weight that’s been lifted off of my shoulders. out and proud!” We all love a happy ending, don’t we?

