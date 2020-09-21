François Arnaud comes out ahead of Bi Visibility Day to combat stigma

François Arnaud has come out as bisexual.

Ahead of Bi Visibility Day, which takes place this Wednesday, the Canadian actor opened up about his sexuality for the first time and addressed the issue of toxic masculinity.

“Last week, I was chatting with work friends, and as I brought up a trip I’d taken with an ex-girlfriend, I asked myself —for the ten-thousandth time— how to tell such a story without making it seem like that was the whole story of me,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

“I’m sure many bisexual guys feel the same and end up doing as I did: letting other people’s assumptions of straightness stand uncorrected. Perhaps out of fear of oversharing. Under the guise of privacy, maybe.

“Probably because ‘masculinity’ is a most fragile currency, ready to nose-dive at the first sign of vulnerability or difference.”

Arnaud went on to say that it’s “fucking scary” to denounce his straight privilege as he will be subject to stigmas that still surround the bisexual community, such as “indecisiveness, infidelity, deception and trendiness.”

“But here’s the thing,” he continued. “Silence has the perverse effect of perpetuating those stereotypes, making bi guys invisible, and leading people to doubt that we even exist.

“No wonder it’s still a chore to acknowledge bisexuality without getting into lengthy explanations. So yes, labels are frustrating and words, imperfect.”

The star ended his statement by saying he’s always considered himself bisexual, “not confused or trying to look edgy, not disloyal, not ashamed” and “not invisible”.

Arnaud is best known for his work as Cesare Borgia on Showtime’s period drama The Borgias, Manfred Bernardo on NBC’s short-lived supernatural drama Midnight, Texas, and as Tommy Castelli on the final season of UnReal.

