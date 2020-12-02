Real Housewives star Braunwyn Windham-Burke comes out as a lesbian

“It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I’m so happy where I am.”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has come out as a lesbian.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star addressed her sexuality for the first time in a candid interview with GLAAD, where she revealed that she’s currently in a relationship with a woman.

“I like women. I’m gay. I’m a member of the LGBTQ+ community,” said Windham-Burke. “It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I’m so happy where I am.

“To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice.

“I’m just now starting to feel like I’m becoming the woman I’m supposed to be. I’ve always known it, but it took me, personally, 42 years to be comfortable in my own skin to say that.”

The beloved personality continued to explain that she came to terms with her sexuality after sharing an on-screen kiss with her Orange County co-star Tamra Judge.

“I had a scene with Tamra that everyone kind of talked about,” she said.

“I was talking to a producer that I trust a lot, his name was James, and he said, ‘How do you feel about this? Was it a drunken mistake or is this a part of who you are?’ And I said, ‘This is who I am.”

After becoming sober, Windham-Burke began a relationship with a woman, which turned into “something that I didn’t want to hide anymore and I didn’t want to keep secret anymore.”

Despite this, she will stay married to her husband Sean Burke. They have been together for over 20 years and share seven children, the youngest of which is two years old.

“I love Sean. I love him dearly, he is my person, he is my family,” she said. “But I’m not attracted to men and I never have been.”

You can watch Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s full coming out interview with GLAAD below.