“I am gay, it’s part of me and I’m proud of it.”

Hig Roberts has officially come out as gay in a new in-depth interview with the New York Times.

The U.S. ski champion opened up about his journey and what inspired him to come out.

“Not being able to be who I am and not be able to be openly gay as a professional athlete was truly hindering my performance,” Roberts said.

The 29-year-old athlete has become the first male Alpine skier of his caliber to come out publicly as a gay man.

Roberts expressed that the hyper-masculine environment of the sport prevented him from coming out, stating: “There’s this idea that being a professional skier in Europe, you’re garnering the attention of women and you’re almost a little bit larger than life.”

Speaking on the exact moment that triggered his decision he said he just “woke up on one morning and said ‘Enough is enough.'”