Olympic softballer Haylie McCleney comes out as gay and introduces fiancée

Haylie McCleney (left) is part of Team USA’s Olympic softball team.

Haylie McCleney, who is part of Team USA’s Olympic softball team has come out as gay, and introduced her fiancée, Kylee Hanson, someone she’s known since she was 17.

Haylie proposed to Kylee last year on a Florida beach, and told Team USA: “I completely blacked out; I don’t remember anything I said. But whatever I said worked because she said yes.”

Sadly, due to coronavirus and the Olympics, Haylie and Kylee have had to postpone their wedding. The couple were due to marry in the summer next year, after Haylie had made her Olympic debut, but as the Olympics has been postponed to 2021, the plans now clash.

The couple met when they were 17 and became instant friends. And although neither of them had been with a girl before, they realised their relationship was evolving.

“We both realized our feelings had taken the next step and yeah, it was crazy because it was so obvious probably to anyone else that OK, you guys are more than friends and it’s amazing that you don’t know that,” Haylie explained.

“Looking back now I was so in love with her. I still am so in love with her. I’m sure it was all the social constraints of, ‘Do I really feel this way?’ and maybe just not allowing yourself to be comfortable with what really is deep attraction and feelings, but over time this was something I couldn’t ignore. She makes me so incredibly happy.”

The couple dated for two years, before either one of them came out to their families. Haylie especially worried about the reaction as she came from a conservative area in Morris, Alabama, and had grown up as a member of the Southern Baptist Church.

Talking about her relationship with religion, Haylie said: “Faith is a big part of my life; always has been, always will be. I kind of got away from it up until the coming out process because I didn’t think I could be gay and be faithful.

“Now I’m at a point in my life where I’ve accepted myself because God has accepted me, and I feel very strongly about that.

“I feel more loved by God now as a member of the LGBTQ community than I ever did before, which is really, really awesome. I think that faith process really helped me have difficult conversations with my family and friends.”