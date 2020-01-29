Here are all the celebrities who’ve come out as LGBTQ in 2020 (so far)

“I used to date men. Now I date her. That’s it. That’s all I have to say.”

We’re just minutes into 2020 and various celebrities have already bravely lived their truths by coming out as LGBTQ.

From YouTuber NikkieTutorials to Zach Sullivan, who became the first professional ice hockey player to come out as gay, we round up everyone who has proudly and publicly joined our community to inspire a whole new generation of LGBTQ youth.

DJ Qualls

Known for: Actor and comedian

Identifies as: Gay

“Yep, I’m gay. Been gay this whole time. Tired of worrying about what people would think of me. Tired of worrying about what it would do to my career.”

Layla Moran

Known for: Liberal Democrat MP

Identifies as: Pansexual

“I’m in a really happy, loving, stable relationship. She’s amazing and I’m really lucky.”

Nikkie de Jager

Known for: YouTuber

Identifies as: Transgender woman

When I was younger I was born in the wrong body, which means that I am transgender. I am NikkieTutorials, and I am Nikkie. I am me.”

Roddy Alves

Known for: Being the ‘Human Ken Doll’

Identifies as: Transgender woman

“I just hope people can accept me as a woman and don’t judge or ridicule me.”

Stacy London

Known for: Presenter of What Not to Wear

Identifies as: Queer

“I used to date men. Now I date her. That’s it. That’s all I have to say.”

Zach Sullivan

Known for: Professional ice hockey player

Identifies as: Bisexual

“I have battled with mental health problems over this issue and with the support, understanding and acceptance from my family, friends and teammates, I finally feel ready to say; I am bisexual.”

