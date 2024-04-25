Daniel Bedingfield opens up about sexuality and a man he “loved”

Daniel Bedingfield has opened up about his sexuality for the first time.

During a recent performance at the London Palladium (April 23), the British singer-songwriter told the crowd that his song ‘Borderline’ was written with a former male love interest.

“I wrote this song with a man I loved about a girl we both loved,” he said. “In my era, you had to be gay or straight, or f**k you.”

Bedingfield continued to tell the audience: “I’m not very gay, but we were on a hot spring, sitting on a rock, missing her.”

The star recently embarked on a UK tour to “celebrate over 20 years” of his debut album Gotta Get Thru This (2002), which spawned three British chart-toppers: the garage classic of the same name, ‘If You’re Not the One’ and ‘Never Gonna Leave Your Side’.

Following the release of his sophomore album Second First Impression (2004), Bedingfield stepped out of the spotlight and hasn’t released a full-length LP since.

During his appearance on Loose Women on 19 April, he explained of his absence: “I did the pop star thing from nine years old till 24.

“I really was very focused, then I had a car crash and I suddenly realised the first memory when I woke up is, ‘I’d like to try something very different.’”

In an interview with Metro, Bedingfield revealed that he has “20 years of recorded material” that he’s ready to release for fans.

‘The whole time I was wishing that drum and bass and garage were things that I could release, and now they are,” he shared.

“So that’s very exciting to me, because I’ve got a lot of work that I care about tremendously to release over the next five years.”

Revisit his timeless banger ‘Gotta Get Thru This’ below.