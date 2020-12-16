RuPaul’s Drag Race: All 18 seasons ranked from worst to best

6. Season 9

Most iconic moment: Valentina – “I would like to keep it on please”

Lady Gaga. Eureka’s injury. Valentina’s elimination. Sasha Velour’s rose-petal extravaganza. Charlie Hides telling kids to get off her lawn. LINDA EVANGELISTA! We were not ready for the amount of iconic moments on the ninth season of Drag Race. It was unprecedented, really. How many shows out there reach another peak in their ninth season? Every single contestant came to play and slay, hence why three of them – Sasha Velour, Trinity the Tuck and Shea Couleé – went on to win crowns and $100,000 doollahz. All Stars 6 winner Peppermint (we see it in the cards) also broke new ground for the series as the first openly trans contestant (Monica Beverley Hillz and Sonique came out as trans during their stint), the lip-sync showdown for the crown spiced up the finale format and Valentina’s love for telenovelas resulted in the most severe reunion in all 12 seasons.