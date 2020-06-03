Riverdale star Lili Reinhart comes out as a “proud bisexual woman”

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The actress, who plays Betty Cooper on the beloved teen drama, has been vocal on social media about her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests across the United States against racism and police brutality.

Earlier today (3 June), Reinhart shared details of a West Hollywood protest at Saint Monica and Lacienaga, which is primarily a protest for LGBTQ+ people to stand in solidarity as allies to the Black community.

“Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman,” Reinhart wrote on her Instagram story under a photo of the flier. “And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.”

Reinhart later shared two videos from the peaceful protest on her Instagram stories.

The protests and demonstrations erupted in cities across the US – and the world – following the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was killed after a white police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes.

As of 3 June 2020, over 11,000 protestors have been arrested in the US while many others have been hospitalised and left with permanent eye damage due to excessive force from authorities, such as the use of tear gas and rubber bullets.

Social media has also been flooded with anti-racism movements from the Black community and their allies.

“I want to say that I am ashamed of the racism that exists in this country. We are taught to look at our police officers as helpful and friendly when we learn about ‘leaders’ in elementary school,” Reinhart wrote on Monday.

“I can’t begin to imagine the horror of worrying that you won’t be protected by your ‘leaders’ because of the color of your skin. I know that white privilege exists and I could never fully understand what it’s like to be oppressed because of my race.

“I don’t have all the right words, but I stand by you. #BlackLivesMatter.”

