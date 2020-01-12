Comedian and actor DJ Qualls comes out as gay during comedy show

He announced the news at a comedy show, before writing on Twitter.

Comedian and actor DJ Qualls has come out as gay during a Jim Jeffries show in San Diego. Qualls is most famous for roles in Road Trip, as well as Z Nation and The Man in the High Castle.

Writing on Twitter, he wrote: “It is 11:20pm. I just came out on stage at a @jimjefferies show in San Diego.

“Yep, I’m gay. Been gay this whole time. Tired of worrying about what people would think of me. Tired of worrying about what it would do to my career.”

Since coming out, the star has received a lot of support. Director Scott Zabielski wrote: “You’re the best and we all love you.” And fellow actor Sebastian Roché, who has appeared in Supernatural and The Man in the High Castle alongside Qualls, wrote: “Well done my friend, very proud of you!”

Thank you for sharing you’re true self with us. May the burden you’ve lifted from your shoulders bring you clarity. Proud of you brother. Behind you 100%, and sending virtual hugs — Sam Kernoghan (@Socialllama81) January 11, 2020

Welcome to the Queer Club. We have lots of glitter and cake 🏳️‍🌈 — Mads (@Madi_Skinner77) January 11, 2020

I’m so PROUD of you 🥰💜🤗 keep being yourself. we get to love you harder pic.twitter.com/Y0xQIfOYek — lil gwayne (@twindian2) January 11, 2020

It is sad that you had to hide who you are because of your career. But it's fantastic you got to a place were you don't feel that you need to hide it anymore <3

Looking forward to seeing you in October in Birmingham. Ps. Need more hugging GIFs with you 😉 pic.twitter.com/OjXr0Gbzlf — MissD(h)imples💙 Dimps💜 #LTTUCrew❤️ #Crossroads3 (@MissStory82) January 11, 2020

🏳️‍🌈 Soooo damn proud of you DJ!!! Love you always! ❤️❤️❤️ 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/56jU9yi7IA — ☘️Aly Christina☘️ (@AlyChristina23) January 11, 2020

Be true to who you are, if people don’t get it, their loss

Much love from France ❤️❤️ — It's just us. You & me. (@aborddelimpala) January 11, 2020

god i had to come back and tell you i love you again. ❤ so, so proud of you, i know that wasn't easy for you to do. i'm also super happy for you, as this opens up a whole new kind of freedom for you, that you (and all folks) deserve. ❤❤❤ this made my night. — Fumbling Towards Melancholy (@SaltAndSlowBurn) January 11, 2020

Others have been sharing their congratulations on Qualls’s Instagram page, with one comment saying: “Proud of you. Don’t let anyone ever try to take away your shine. You are an amazing, talented guy- wishing you all the best in 2020 and beyond!”

Another added: “I admire u even more for coming to term & accepting/ admitting who u really are. It takes balls, was so brave of u my friend. Just be happy, shine, smile, laugh, and live ur true self. Enjoy life & love.”

