Comedian and actor DJ Qualls comes out as gay during comedy show

He announced the news at a comedy show, before writing on Twitter.
Comedian and actor DJ Qualls has come out as gay during a Jim Jeffries show in San Diego. Qualls is most famous for roles in Road Trip, as well as Z Nation and The Man in the High Castle.
Writing on Twitter, he wrote: “It is 11:20pm. I just came out on stage at a @jimjefferies show in San Diego.
“Yep, I’m gay. Been gay this whole time. Tired of worrying about what people would think of me. Tired of worrying about what it would do to my career.”
Since coming out, the star has received a lot of support. Director Scott Zabielski wrote: “You’re the best and we all love you.” And fellow actor Sebastian Roché, who has appeared in Supernatural and The Man in the High Castle alongside Qualls, wrote: “Well done my friend, very proud of you!”
Others have been sharing their congratulations on Qualls’s Instagram page, with one comment saying: “Proud of you. Don’t let anyone ever try to take away your shine. You are an amazing, talented guy- wishing you all the best in 2020 and beyond!”
Another added: “I admire u even more for coming to term & accepting/ admitting who u really are. It takes balls, was so brave of u my friend. Just be happy, shine, smile, laugh, and live ur true self. Enjoy life & love.”
