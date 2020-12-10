French cabinet minister comes out as gay and vows to fight ‘LGBT-free’ zones in Poland

French European Affairs Minister Clément Beaune has come out as gay.

In an interview with French gay magazine Têtu, the politician said “I am gay, and I have no problem saying it” after being questioned on LGBTQ+ rights in Europe.

Beaune, who wants to show that being gay is “not an obstacle” to becoming a minister, said he plans to visit one of Poland’s barbaric “LGBT-free” zones next year.

“I wouldn’t want people to say I am fighting against “LGBT-free” zones because I am gay. It would be insulting to say I am leading that fight for myself,” he told the publication.

“However, as European affairs minister, I have an additional responsibility. I must fight for tolerance.”

In recent years, the Polish government have targeted sexual minorities and supported organisations that spread homophobia.

The “LGBT-free” zones came to fruition after the country’s ruling Law and Justice Party inspired several towns in Poland to be free from “LGBT ideology” – putting vulnerable LGBTQ+ citizens at risk of discrimination, prejudice and violence.

Fifty countries from around the world recently signed an open letter calling for Poland to “protect all citizens from violence and discrimination and to ensure they enjoy equal opportunities.”

“To this end, and in particular to shield communities in need of protection from verbal and physical abuse and hate speech, we need to jointly work on an environment of non-discrimination, tolerance and mutual acceptance,” it reads.

“This includes in particular sectors such as education, health, social affairs, citizenship, public service and public documents.