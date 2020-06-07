Justice Smith and Nicholas Ashe come out and call for Black gay and trans lives to matter

The actor also introduced his boyfriend, Queen Sugar star Nicholas Ashe.

Justice Smith, who has starred in major films like Detective Pikachu and Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom, has come out, as well as introducing his boyfriend, Nicholas Ashe.

The pair came out after they attended a Black Live Matter protest in New Orleans. In his post, Justice wrote: “@nckash and I protested today in New Orleans.

“We chanted ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ ‘Black Queer Lives Matter’ ‘All Black Lives Matter’. As a black queer man myself, I was disappointed to see certain people eager to say Black Lives Matter, but hold their tongue when Trans/Queer was added.

“I want to reiterate this sentiment: if your revolution does not include Black Queer voices, it is anti-black. If your revolution is okay with letting black trans people like #TonyMcDade slip through the cracks in order to solely liberate black cishet men, it is anti-black.”

He continued, adding: “You are trying to push yourself through the door of a system designed against you, and then shut the door behind you. It is in our conditioning to get as close to whiteness, straightness, maleness as we can because that’s where the power is. And if we appeal to it, maybe it’ll give us a slice.

“But the revolution is not about appeal. It is about demanding what should have been given to us from the beginning. What should have been given to black, queer, and trans individuals from the beginning. Which is the right to exist. To live and prosper in public. Without fear of persecution or threat of violence.

“There is so much tragedy on the timeline these last couple of days so I added some photos of me and Nic to show some #blackboyjoy #blacklove #blackqueerlove. You’ve been my rock and guiding light through all of this and I love you so much. I know that on the other side of this Is change, though the fight is far from over.”

The pictures in Justice’s post included one of them at the protest, where a singer sung out ‘Black trans lives are sacred, Black trans lives are worthy, we matter’ as well as one of the pair kissing in a photo booth.

Justice later added on Twitter: “yo tf i didn’t come out, y’all came in.” The tweet has garnered a lot of support, so far amassing over 100,000 likes, with plenty of people sharing their love in the comments. His Instagram post has had similar levels of support.

