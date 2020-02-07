This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield has come out as gay.

The 57-year-old presenter made a heartfelt announcement on his Instagram stories, writing: “With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.

“This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion.”

Schofield said he hasn’t been able to sleep and that he has experienced some “very dark moments”.

He added: “My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better.

“Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.

Schofield then thanked his This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby for being “so kind and wise” and for allowing him to “sob” on her shoulder. “At ITV, I could hope to work with more wonderful, supportive teams.

He concluded his post by stating: “Every day on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth – so now it’s my time to share mine.

“This will probably all come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward. Please be kind, especially to my family.”

Willoughby later wrote on her Instagram that she has “never been more proud of my friend than I am today”.

Read Philip Schofield’s heartfelt coming out post below.