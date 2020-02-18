Marvel star Rosario Dawson officially comes out as LGBTQ

by Sam Damshenas

Community

 “I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now.”

Rosario Dawson has officially come out as a member of the LGBTQ community.

In a recent interview, the American actress was asked about a post she made in 2018 to celebrate Pride season, in which she sent love to her “fellow LGBTQ+ homies” and urged her followers to stay “strong in the face of adversity”.

“People kept saying that I [came out]… I didn’t do that,” she admitted during a conversation with Bustle, before going on to say: “I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now.”

Dawson, who recently played a queer character on Jane the Virgin, went on to clarify her attraction to the same-sex, explaining: “I’ve never had a relationship in that space, so it’s never felt like an authentic calling to me.”

Dawson is best known for her role as Claire Temple in the Marvel Netflix series, as well as for starring in Josie and the Pussycats (2001), Men in Black 2 (2002), Sin City, Rent (both 2005), Death Proof (2007) and Someone Great (2019).

She currently stars in American anthology series, Briarpatch, which is based on the Ross Thomas novel of the same name, as Allegra Dill, an investigator who makes it her mission to take down her sister’s killer.

Briarpatch airs every Thursday on USA Network – watch the trailer below.

