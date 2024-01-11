18 of the most anticipated LGBTQ+ shows coming in 2024

Although we’re still mourning the loss of various shows that were cancelled last year – Fate: The Winx Saga, The L Word: Generation Q and Gossip Girl, to name a few – 2023 was trailblazing in its small-screen representation of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Rachel Weisz played unhinged queer gynaecologists in the salacious, gender-swapped remake of Dead Ringers, post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us had viewers blubbering with Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman’s love story and Jonathan Bailey slobbered on Matt Bomer’s toes in Fellow Travelers. An iconic year, really.

This year looks to be extremely gay, also: Ncuti Gatwa makes history as the first person of the LGBTQIA+ experience to play the titular Doctor Who, Nicholas Galitzine of Red, White & Royal Blue fame seduces King James in Sky Atlantic’s spicy period drama Mary & George and camp icon Dannii Minogue returns as Cupid for I Kissed a Boy’s queer female spin-off.

From all of the above to returning juggernauts like Heartstopper, Young Royals and Interview with the Vampire, see below for the most exciting LGBTQIA+ shows to come in 2024.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (miniseries)

Cast: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Emma Caulfield Ford

Later this year, Kathryn Hahn is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as her insidious musical villain from WandaVision, Agatha Harkness, in her own miniseries subtitled Darkhold Diaries. Expect more dark magic, camp musical numbers and, with the inclusion of Joe Locke (Heartstopper) and Aubrey Plaza (Happiest Season), a bit of limp-wrist action. It has been long-rumoured that Locke will play Wiccan, Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) son – and Marvel’s most prominent gay character – and that newcomer Miles Gutierrez-Riley has been cast as his boyfriend Hulkling. Nothing has been confirmed, but we’re fully expecting this series to be one of Marvel’s most rainbow-hued projects to date.

Doctor Who (season 14)

Cast: Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson, Aneurin Barnard, Jemma Redgrave, Anita Dobson, Michelle Greenidge, Jinkx Monsoon, Jonathan Groff, Yasmin Finney, Indira Varma, Bonnie Langford, Lenny Rush

Following his praised debut as the 15th Doctor in BBC’s Christmas special, Sex Education alum Ncuti Gatwa will return as the Time-Lord for a brand new adventure this May. Casting suggests that this will be one of the queerest instalments for the series, with Jinkx Monsoon (Drag Race) confirmed to play a “major antagonistic role”, Jonathan Groff (Looking) as a “key” new character and Yasmin Finney (Heartstopper) reprising her role as Rose Noble. In 2023, Gatwa also publicly came out as queer, making history in the process as the first actor of the LGBTQIA+ experience to play the titular character. A rainbow Tardis is necessary.

Feud (season 2)

Cast: Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Tom Hollander, Treat Williams, Ella Beatty, Joe Mantello, Chris Chalk

The first season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series is one of the gayest in history, thanks to Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon’s brilliantly campy portrayals of historic enemies Joan Crawford and Bette Davis. After a six year hiatus, Feud will return with its sophomore season on 31 January with a plethora of iconic stars such as Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore and Molly Ringwald. Sub-titled Capote vs The Swans, the season will focus on gay writer Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) and his “hostile” relationship with a group of New York socialites. Joe Mantello, who previously starred in The Boys in the Band and American Horror Story: NYC, will play Truman’s partner Jack Dunphy.

Good Omens (season 3)

Cast: Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Jon Hamm

A third and final season for Good Omens has been confirmed, and is expected to release later this year. The official Twitter account for the Prime Video fantasy announced the news, writing: “We are ineffably elated to confirm that Good Omens will return for a third season! This calls for a round of hot chocolate and sweet treats!” Neil Gaiman, creator, said he’s “so happy” to finish the story he “plotted” with Terry Pratchett in 1989 and 2006. As for the plot, it will “deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking.”

Hacks (season 3)

Cast: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl-Clemons Hopkins, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Rose Abdoo, Kaitlin Olson, Lorenza Izzo, Christopher McDonald, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly

After taking a brief hiatus, Hacks will make a comeback this Spring on Max. The acclaimed comedy follows the hilarious, and at times volatile, professional and personal relationship between Gen-Z writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) and legendary Las Vegas comedic Deborah Vance (Jean Smart). Season three will likely explore Ava’s new horizons after being fired by Deborah, while Deborah will be enjoying her career renaissance after releasing a celebrated comedy special.

Heartbreak High (season 2)

Cast: Ayesha Madon, James Majoos, Chloé Hayden, Asher Yasbincek, Thomas Weatherall, Will McDonald, Joshua Heuston, Gemma Chua-Tran, Bryn Chapman-Parish, Sherry-Lee Watson, Brodie Townsend, Chika Ikogwe, Scott Major, Rachel House

A reimagining of the classic Australian drama of the same name, Heartbreak High follows Amerie (Ayesha Madon), a student at Hartley High who becomes a social pariah when a map she co-created with her ex-best friend Harper (Asher Yasbincek) is discovered, detailing all of the sexual exploits at the school. With the central mystery of season one solved (the music festival tragedy) and Amerie and Harper finally reconciled, we’re expecting season two to (at least) start with a sisterhood-vs-the-world vibe. Amerie is finally aware of Harper’s toxic relationship with her mentally ill father, who she was forced to stab in self-defence, which will undeniably bring them closer together. Additionally, the duo will have to deal with the consequences of destroying Chook’s car, Ca$h’s (Will McDonald) menacing drug dealer who tried to sexually assault Harper.

Heartstopper (season 3)

Cast: Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Rhea Norwood, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Fisayo Akinade, Chetna Pandya, Bel Priestly, Olivia Colman

The teens of Truham Grammar School will say “…hi” once again with the third season of Heartstopper. All of the main players are expected to return except for Sebastian Croft, who memorably portrayed Ben, the toxic ex-lover of Charlie (Joe Locke). In an interview with Metro, writer and creator Alice Oseman revealed that season three will continue to explore mental health and “how that affects Nick and Charlie’s relationship, and all of the other friendships in the show”. In addition to Charlie’s struggles with his mental health and eating disorder, other crucial storylines that we can expect are as follows: Darcy’s (Kizzy Edgell) toxic relationship with her homophobic mum; Elle (Yasmin Finney) attending the Lambert School of Art; Nick (Kit Connor) being a proud bicon; and Imogen’s (Rhea Norwood) untouchable status as the greatest ally in history.

I Kissed a Girl (season 1)

Cast: Dannii Minogue

In 2023, BBC Three made queer history and “logistical difficulty” a phrase of the past with the UK’s first-ever gay dating series, I Kissed a Boy. Hosted by pop icon Dannii Minogue, the series received praise for not casting models slash wannabe brand ambassadors for [insert clothing line/beauty brand here] with a diverse and inclusive roster in terms of body types, experiences and ethnic backgrounds. Shortly after its release, BBC confirmed that a queer female spin-off has been commissioned, aptly titled I Kissed a Girl. An official synopsis says the series will “serve drama, smash stereotypes and promise more twists and turns than ever before”. Minogue will return in her role as Cupid to “find more connections, chemistry and hopefully love sealed with a kiss – here come the girls.”

Interview with the Vampire (season 2)

Cast: Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman, Ben Daniels

Jacob Anderson has described the long-awaited second season of Interview with the Vampire as “really explosive”. The series was widely lauded for embracing the queer elements of Anne Rice’s novel of the same name by making Louis (Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) lovers. According to Anderson, Louis and his surrogate vampire daughter Claudia will be dealing with the repercussions of “murdering” Lestat in the season one finale. “The theme of season 2 is the idea of memory is a monster, and how memory and guilt can follow you around,” he explained, before teasing a “really interesting” dynamic for Louis and 514-year-old vampire Armand (Assad Zaman). “They just click and they’re not even really sure why they’re drawn to each other, but it’s an ever-shifting relationship as the season goes on.” Reid will return as Lestat, despite his supposed death, Delainey Hayles replaces Bailey Bass as Claudia and Ben Daniels joins the cast as Santiago, the leading thespian of the vampiric troupe ‘Theatre de Vampires’.

Lost Boys & Fairies (miniseries)

Cast: Sion Daniel Young, Fra Fee, Elizabeth Berrington, Sharon D Clarke, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Arwel Gruffydd, Shaheen Jafargholi, Mali Ann Rees, William Thomas, Gwyneth Keyworth, Gwawr Loader

Filmed “in and around” Cardiff, BBC’s upcoming drama Lost Boys & Fairies will explore the “tender” relationship between singer and artist Gabriel (Sion Daniel Young) and his partner Andy (Fra Fee) in “their journey to adoption”. Featuring performances from Gabriel at a queer club-space called ‘Neverland’, the series will chart his “journey of self-discovery as he grapples with memories of his childhood” and attempts to “repair his relationship with his dad before becoming a parent himself”. Young recently starred in Apple TV’s Slow Horses while Fee is best-known for his role as Kazi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Hawkeye.