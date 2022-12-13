Drag Race season 15 to premiere on MTV, Global All Stars on Paramount+

RuPaul’s Drag Race has moved networks (again), with the upcoming 15th season set to premiere 6 January on MTV.

“I want my MTV!” the official Drag Race account tweeted. “We’re revving our engines for the BIGGEST season of #DragRace yet — premieres Friday Jan 6 at 8/7c on its new home @MTV.”

The series originally premiered in 2009 on Logo, before switching to VH1 for its ninth season. The last two seasons of All Stars, including the franchise’s first-ever winners’ season, have been exclusive to Paramount+.

That’s not all: editions of the franchise have been greenlit in Brazil, Germany and Mexico, which will all air on MTV and Paramount+ in their respective territories.

These new editions will add to the ever-expanding roster of global versions in Thailand, Chile, the UK, Canada, Netherlands, Australasia, Spain, Italy, France and the Philippines. Belgium and Sweden are also confirmed.

A Global All Stars, which will collect fan-favourites from across the franchise, has been confirmed to air on Paramount+. Not much is known about this new series, or how it will differentiate itself from UK vs the World and Canada vs the World. (Could it be US vs the World?)

Additionally, RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race will return for a third season at VH1. The series features celebrities undergoing drag transformations and competing in lip-sync smackdowns until one of them is crowned “America’s Next Celeb Drag Superstar” and awarded $100,000 for their chosen charity.

Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, said he’s “thrilled to bring the franchise into three new Paramount+ territories” with Germany, Brazil and Mexico.

“We are big fans of the ‘Drag Race’ franchise and thrilled to bring back ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race; for another season on VH1,” added Scott Mills, president and CEO of BET Media Group.

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, CEOs at World of Wonder, said the company is “delighted to expand its partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios.”

“’Drag Race’ is about universal themes of love, self-expression and acceptance — and there has never been a more important time than now for these ideas to be expressed internationally,” they explained.

Thanks to Chris McCarthy, Nina L. Diaz and their incredible team at MTV Entertainment Studios, we are honored to continue our mission to showcase the artistry of drag in different languages and cultures around the world.”