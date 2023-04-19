Patti LuPone reveals Joe Locke’s character in Marvel’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Joe Locke’s character in Agatha: Coven of Chaos has been revealed (sort of).

During a recent appearance on The View, cast member Patti LuPone shared details about the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series, which sees Kathryn Hahn reprise her WandaVision role as the titular spellcaster, Agatha Harkness.

“It’s a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she’s hot, she’s really hot, she’s got a great body and hair,” said LuPone.

“I didn’t know there were witches, I didn’t know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza.”

Although fans previously speculated that Locke will play Marvel Comics’ most iconic gay superhero, Wiccan, who also happens to be the son of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), LuPone revealed that he will be playing a “familiar”.

LuPone continued to describe her character as a “450-year-old Sicilian witch whose power is divination and whose trial is tarot.”

After The View co-host Ana Navarro enquired about the release date, LuPone said filming hadn’t yet finished and that she anticipates a 2024 release.

LuPone is best known for her work on stage, winning three Tony Awards and two Olivier Awards. Recently, she’s garnered critical acclaim for her various roles in Ryan Murphy dramas such as American Horror Story, Pose and Hollywood.

Coven of Chaos will also see the return of Buffy the Vampire Slayer legend Emma Caulfield Ford as Sarah Proctor/Dottie Jones and That ’70s/’90s Show star Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis.

Additional cast members include David Payton, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Kate Forbes, Brian Brightman, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Miles Gutierrez-Riley and Okwui Okpokwasili.

Locke memorably rose to global superstardom last year as Charlie in Netflix’s queer teen drama Heartstopper, based on the beloved webcomic and graphic novel of the same name from Alice Oseman.

For his performance, Locke received widespread critical acclaim and was nominated for Rising Star at the National Television Awards.

Season two is expected to premiere this year – visit here for everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated follow-up.