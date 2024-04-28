“Don’t limit yourself”: Drag Race star Sapphira Cristál reflects on her fluid sexuality

Sapphira Cristál has spilt all the tea on her pansexuality in a new interview.

Since the start of 2024, the Philadelphia queen has won the hearts of audiences worldwide as a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16.

During her impressive run, which saw her come in second place to Nymphia Wind, Sapphira wowed the judges with her showstopping talent and stunning runway ensembles.

She also became the first queen in a regular season to win four maxi challenges—three of which were consecutive—and only placed in the bottom once.

While her fantastic track record on Drag Race has garnered well-deserved praise, Sapphira has also been embraced by fans for having an open rapport about her sexuality.

In a recent interview on WOW Presents Plus’ Hey Qween, the Miss Congeniality winner reflected on her coming out journey and how she initially identified as bisexual in high school.

“I had a boyfriend, well, someone who I was seeing, and I thought ‘It’s not fair to be in the closet when my boyfriend is not in the closet,'” she explained.

“And I wasn’t gay, and I’m not gay to this day, but I thought to myself, ‘I might as well come out in solidarity.’ The second I came out, he was not into me.”

After host Jonny McGovern joked that Sapphira’s old boyfriend was looking for “DL trade,” the comedian asked the Drag Race finalist if she still identifies as bisexual today or pansexual – resulting in her selecting the latter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WOW Presents Plus (@wowpresentsplus)

“I’m pansexual. I had a stint where I was gay, and that’s because I’m an intense lover, and I didn’t think it was appropriate to do that to women,” she coyly added. “But then I figured out, everyone loves it.”

Towards the end of her statement, Sapphira opened up about how her dating pool has expanded since opening up about having trans-masculine partners in episode 12.

“I mean, ya’ll know that there are hot people all over this world, don’t limit yourself. Just enjoy people for who they are,” she added.

“My current partner is trans-masculine and one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met in my life.”

It didn’t take long for Sapphira’s interview to gain traction on X, formerly known as Twitter, with many fans praising the beloved talent for her revelation.

One person wrote: “SAPPHIRA IS A WOMAN LOVER WE FUCKING WON SO HARD.”

Another fan tweeted: “OH MY GOD Mother MOTHER of pansexual representation please one chance ONE CHANCE.”

A third fan added: “Everytime I find out a drag queen likes girls, 5 years get added to my lifespan.”

You can watch Sapphira’s full Hey Qween interview on WOW Presents Plus.