Drag Race All Stars 9: The 15 best Roxxxy Andrews entrance memes

The Drag Race franchise has produced another viral moment – and Roxxy Andrews is at the forefront.

On 23 April, World of Wonder finally revealed the eight queens who will showcase their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent for a second (and, in a few cases, third) time on the forthcoming ninth season of All Stars.

The line-up, which marks the smallest cast in All Stars herstory, will see Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Gottmik, Jorgeous, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Roxxxy, Shannel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo battle it out for the crown and title of ‘Queen of All Queens.’

However, for the first time in Drag Race herstory, the contestants will compete for a $200,000 charitable donation to an organisation of their choice, which is provided by The Palette Fund – a private foundation that is “dedicated to breaking down barriers and advancing social change in communities that are under-resourced and facing significant challenges.”

In addition to dropping sickening cast photos and revealing the new competition rules, World of Wonder released a ‘Meet The Queens’ video –which featured the ladies of All Stars 9 sashaying into the werkroom

While all of the contestants delivered iconic moments, Roxxxy’s entrance look/fierce tagline—”Baby, you can’t read the doll”—has become a standout within the Drag Race fandom, resulting in the Orlando-based talent going viral.

Due to the brief clip continuing to make waves on social media, we scoured X, formerly known as Twitter, to find the 15 best memes so far. Check them out below.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long for Drag Race All Stars 9.

The season premiere is set to take place on 17 May on Paramount Plus in the US and on WOW Presents Plus in the UK.

Watch the full ‘Meet the Queens’ video below.