Drag Race All Stars 9: The 15 best Roxxxy Andrews entrance memes

The Drag Race franchise has produced another viral moment – and Roxxy Andrews is at the forefront.
On 23 April, World of Wonder finally revealed the eight queens who will showcase their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent for a second (and, in a few cases, third) time on the forthcoming ninth season of All Stars.
The line-up, which marks the smallest cast in All Stars herstory, will see Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Gottmik, Jorgeous, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Roxxxy, Shannel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo battle it out for the crown and title of ‘Queen of All Queens.’
However, for the first time in Drag Race herstory, the contestants will compete for a $200,000 charitable donation to an organisation of their choice, which is provided by The Palette Fund – a private foundation that is “dedicated to breaking down barriers and advancing social change in communities that are under-resourced and facing significant challenges.”
In addition to dropping sickening cast photos and revealing the new competition rules, World of Wonder released a ‘Meet The Queens’ video –which featured the ladies of All Stars 9 sashaying into the werkroom
While all of the contestants delivered iconic moments, Roxxxy’s entrance look/fierce tagline—”Baby, you can’t read the doll”—has become a standout within the Drag Race fandom, resulting in the Orlando-based talent going viral.
Due to the brief clip continuing to make waves on social media, we scoured X, formerly known as Twitter, to find the 15 best memes so far. Check them out below.
Who is the queen who hurt her leg on S9? pic.twitter.com/x6JQ8lJwPP
— Bailz (@BailzSmallwood) April 27, 2024
who’s Sasha Colby’s daughter?! pic.twitter.com/Vo0MgBoCHv
— Gonzalo DCS (@itsgonzalodcs_) April 27, 2024
Me leaving the room cuz I just got possessed by Satan: pic.twitter.com/pSA51UNodh
— ICKARUS (@itsickarus) April 28, 2024
What is Morphine Love Dion known for? pic.twitter.com/12TUBl3ikI
— Unhinged Lalafell (@ULalafell) April 28, 2024
when someone asks me a synonym for gulf pic.twitter.com/rkdQfoYKE7
— austina (@tinacantdrive) April 25, 2024
Who clocked five New York girls on season 10? pic.twitter.com/yYs0ecQAOE
— Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) April 28, 2024
Malaysia __________ Foxx pic.twitter.com/0CajrXZSYI
— Alaska Thunderfuck (@Alaska5000) April 27, 2024
Roxxxy what drag race franchise did The Vivienne and Lawrence Chaney win? pic.twitter.com/zlGe6qhKhW
— prestonisoverparty🌺🍃 (@_V3NUSMCFLYTRAP) April 28, 2024
wait what was gothy’s last name on ukvtw?? pic.twitter.com/buXE0AKeJG
— elliot 🏁 (@smintyschiffer) April 28, 2024
what country has the BEST food pic.twitter.com/3VMX2v4nrw
— alex (he/him) #TEAMRANGERIA 🍑 (@Clover999ZE) April 28, 2024
How does the last line from the chorus of that one Charli XCX song that all the gays are obssessed with go again? pic.twitter.com/cQogHid1qh
— Aquaria 🤌🏼 (@aquariaofficial) April 28, 2024
Me when a young child tries to get a toy to read to them pic.twitter.com/lf44zUeHua
— Blaze💚 (@BlazesAccount) April 27, 2024
Me when someone asks what a large body of water that isn’t a lake, ocean, or sea is pic.twitter.com/U1u4GakOND
— Sierra La Puerta (@SierraLaPuer) April 27, 2024
Lady Gaga talking about her Poker Face pic.twitter.com/hOZRHI7wdo
— michēI ❦︎ (@michelmikey17) April 27, 2024
which drag race franchise winner wins no money? pic.twitter.com/HIgGhXjNE5
— b (@Brew_Stew) April 28, 2024
Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long for Drag Race All Stars 9.
The season premiere is set to take place on 17 May on Paramount Plus in the US and on WOW Presents Plus in the UK.
Watch the full ‘Meet the Queens’ video below.