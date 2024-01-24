After two scandalous seasons, Young Royals is set to return for a third (and sadly, final) season. Wilmon stans: UNITE!

Following the forbidden romance between the fictional Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (Edvin Ryding) and his boarding school lover Simon Erikkson (Omar Rudberg), the teen drama has become one of the streamer’s most championed and acclaimed series; cracking the top 10 of various English-language countries around the world and catapulting its stars to global prominence. (Ryding and Rudberg have a combined Instagram following of four million.)

While we wait for more official news about the return of Wilmon and the students at Hillerska, we’ve compiled a list of everything we know (so far) about the highly-anticipated third season, from potential plot points to returning cast members.

When will it be released?

The first five episodes will drop 11 March, with the series finale airing a week later on 18 March.

What is the plot?

Season three is set to focus on the aftermath of Wilhelm publicly admitting to the press that it was him in the leaked video with Simon.

This was moments after Simon finally – we repeat, finally – confessed his love and told him that he wants to be with him, in secret or not. The! Tears! Were! Flowing! Wilmon endgame, here we come.

If we had to predict, there will be no divide between Wilmon in season three (fingers crossed). Instead, it will tackle how the Swedish public reacts to their future King of Sweden being a member of the limp wrist community. Will he embrace the out-dated traditional values that are required to be the king – aka homophobia – or will he fob it off to be with his true love?

The official synopsis for season three reads: “Wilhelm’s speech has consequences not only in the court but also throughout the school, as Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school’s history.

“The prince and Simon are determined to be together, but what are they willing to sacrifice when realising that their freedom and love might be at odds with the Royal ideals, traditions and responsibilities?”

There was a bit of drama with the other characters, too, with Sara revealing her secret romance with August, infuriating her brother and friend Felice (Nikita Uggla) in the process. Sara subsequently left Hillerska and turned the sex-tape leaker in to the authorities – will Wilmon finally be avenged? We don’t know. The season is not out yet. We’ll update you when we can!