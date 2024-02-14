The best LGBTQ+ films on Disney Plus

Once upon a heterosexual time, LGBTQIA+ content on Disney Plus was non-existent. I tried making this list when the streamer first launched back in 2020 and spectacularly failed, attempting to explain that Captain America: The Winter Soldier is a queer film because of how ‘fierce, slay mawma!’ Scarlett Johansson was as Black Widow (RIP). What a time!

No longer do I have to grasp at straws, however, as Disney has upped their game in the queer department with a library of diverse and inclusive content. Read ahead for the best LGBTQIA+ films that you can find on the streaming service, from the alien transvestite stylings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show to the hilarious exploration of class and gay hierarchy in Fire Island.

Boys Don’t Cry (1999)

Cast: Hilary Swank, Chloë Sevigny, Peter Sarsgaard, Brandon Sexton III, Lecy Goranson, Jeannetta Arnette, Matt McGrath, Alison Folland, Lou Perryman

Hilary Swank won her first Academy Award for this dramatisation of the real-life story of Brandon Teena, a trans man who was tragically raped and murdered in Nebraska. While Boys Don’t Cry was met with controversy for casting a cis-het actor as Teena, the film’s exploration of transgender identity, social class, the culture of Midwestern United States and violence against the LGBTQIA+ community received critical acclaim. Additional cast members include Chloe Sevigny as Brandon’s girlfriend Lana Tisdel, Peter Sarsgaard as John Lotter, Brendan Sexton III as Marvin “Tom” Nissen and Lecy Goranson as Candace.

Crush (2022)

Cast: Rowan Blanchard, Auli’i Cravalho, Isabella Ferreira, Tyler Alvarez, Teala Dunn, Rico Paris, Aasif Mandvi, Michelle Buteau, Megam Mullally

This cutesy 2022 rom-com from Sammi Cohen is led by Snowpiercer’s Rowan Blanchard as Paige Evans, a high schooler with unrequited feelings for popular girl Gabby Campos (played by Love, Victor’s Isabella Ferreira). Paige inadvertently becomes a popular discussion point amongst her students when she’s accused of being ‘KingPun’, an anonymous artist who vandalises the school with pun-based graffiti. In her attempt to clear her name, she teams up with Gabby’s bisexual twin sister AJ (Auli’i Cravalho), where romance blossoms and all that lovey-dovey stuff. Leading up to Crush‘s release, the film made headlines for the real-life drama between Blanchard and Cravalho, which we’ll refrain from getting into. If ye seek answers, it will probably be on the TikTok.

Disobedience (2018)

Cast: Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams, Alessandro Nivola, Anton Lesser, Bernice Stegers, Allan Corduner, Nicholas Woodeson

Sebastián Lelio’s celebrated drama is based on Naomi Alderman’s novel of the same name, and stars powerhouse duo Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams as star-crossed lovers in an Orthodox Jewish community. The former plays Ronit Krushka, a woman who returns home to the community who once shunned her after the death of her father. There, she rekindles her romance with her cousin’s wife Esti Kuperman (McAdams). A modern queer classic, Disobedience has garnered a following for Leilo’s stunning direction and Weisz and McAdams’ electric chemistry. This film is for the people who have a fetish for forbidden love and dull, muted colours.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, Vincent D’Onofrio, Mark Wystrach, Sam Jaeger, Louis Cancelmi, Gabriel Olds, Fredric Lehne, Jay Huguley

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato’s 2000 documentary The Eyes of Tammy Faye was adapted into a biographical drama in 2021, featuring Jessica Chastain as the legendary LGBTQIA+ activist. Chronicling Tammy’s humble beginnings in Minnesota to the rise (and fall) of her televangelism career, as well as her marriage to Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield), the film was lauded for Chastain’s (Oscar-winning!) performance. Also stars Cherry Jones as Tammy’s mother Rachel Grover and Vincent D’Onofrio as conservative televangelist Jerry Falwell.

Fire Island (2022)

Cast: Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Margaret Cho, Matt Rogers, Tomás Matos, Torian Miller, Nick Adams, Zane Phillips

Hailed by critics and viewers as an instant queer classic, Fire Island follows two best friends (Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang) as they embark on their annual weeklong vacation to the titular gay hotspot. Written by Booster and directed by Andrew Ahn, the Pride and Prejudice-inspired rom-com puts queer Asian-American narratives at the forefront whilst celebrating and glorifying LGBTQIA+ culture like no other film before it. Although Fire Island explores issues such as body image, wealth, race and how the queer community can, at times, tear each other apart, it’s saturated with moments that capture the unequivocal joy that comes with being queer – instead of the constant strife that’s historically been depicted in mainstream media. No death! No despair! No desolation! Here, queers have sex, attend underwear parties and scold one another for their lack of knowledge on Marisa Tomei’s Oscar-winning role in My Cousin Vinny. Sequel slash spin-off, when?

Handsome Devil (2017)

Cast: Nicholas Galitzine, Fionn O’Shea, Andrew Scott, Moe Dunford, Michael McElhatton, Ruairi O’Connor, Ardal O’Hanlon, Amy Huberman

Before he embraced his inner monarch as Prince Henry in Prime Video’s queer smasher Red, White & Royal Blue, Nicholas Galitzine played another struggling gay in Handsome Devil. The Irish comedy-drama follows Ned (Finn O’Shea), an ostracised teenager at a rugby-obsessed, all-boys boarding school where homophobia is encouraged. Lovely! Ned soon forms a close bond with Conor (Galitzine), the school’s star player who is slowly coming to terms with his sexuality. Handsome Devil features the typical teen angst and confusion, albeit with plenty of humour and a much-needed examination of how toxic masculinity at school – particularly within sports – can negatively impact queer men in their formative years.

Jennifer’s Body (2008)

Cast: Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried, Adam Brody, Johnny Simmons, J.K. Simmons, Amy Sedaris, Kyle Gallner, Cynthia Stevenson, Chris Pratt, Carrie Genzel

Despite its dismal performance at the box office, Jennifer’s Body has become a cult favourite – particularly amongst queer women. The horror-comedy stars Megan Fox as a cheerleader who becomes possessed by a succubus – a demon who seduces men, kills them and devours their flesh etc. Slay! The Diablo Cody-directed film isn’t overflowing with queer narratives, although Jennifer shares a kiss with her best friend Needy (Amanda Seyfried) and their sexual tension is alluded to throughout the film. In a 2009 interview, Fox confirmed her character’s sexuality as she described Jennifer as a “cannibalistic lesbian cheerleader”.