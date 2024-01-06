Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans: FX shares a scandalous new trailer for the limited series

The first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s Feud: Capote vs The Swans has arrived.

Based on Laurence Leamer’s best-selling book, Capote’s Women: a True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era, the limited series follows the titular author (Tom Hollander) and his volatile relationship with four of New York’s most affluent women – which he refers to as “the swans.”

The official synopsis reads: “Beautiful and distinguished the group included grande dame Barbara “Babe” Paley (Naomi Watts), Slim Keith (Diane Lane), C.Z. Guest (Chloë Sevigny) and Lee Radziwill (Calista Flockhart). Enchanted and captivated by these doyennes, Capote ingratiated himself into their lives, befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets.

“When an excerpt from the book, Answered Prayers, Capote’s planned magnum opus, was published in Esquire, it effectively destroyed his relationship with his swans, banished him from the high society he so loved and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover.”

The upcoming series will also feature Demi Moore as Ann “Bang-Bang” Wood, Russell Tovey as John O’Shea, Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson, Treat Williams as Bill Paley and Joe Mantello as Jack Dunphy.

On 3 January, FX surprised Feud fans when they released the scandalous new trailer for the eight-episode series.

At the start of the video, Linda Ronstadt’s iconic track ‘You’re No Good’ plays in the background as Barbara and C.Z. meet outside a regal New York restaurant.

“We made New York the capital of the world, the center of everything,” Slim says in a voice-over. “Sex, money and endless adventure.”

Things take an awkward and catty turn when Ann attempts to sit with the influential women, resulting in Lee pointedly declining.

“We see the importance of presentation, underneath though it’s all an act,” Slim says in a voice-over.

The trailer then shows the four women spilling all of their high society tea to Capote, who is so gagged that he starts to write a book about the drama.

Of course, his actions don’t go well with his beloved “swans,” who pledge to banish the famous writer from high society.

“He’ll be cut off from all high society, and that will kill him,” Slim explains to Barbara.

Towards the end of the trailer, a handful of dramatic scenes flash across the screen featuring Joanne screaming at Capote, Ann “allegedly” shooting her husband and a sure-to-be iconic dinner party fight.

Shortly after the teaser was released, fans took to social media to express their excitement for the series.

One X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote: “I will be on time for this !! #FeudFX they got the OGs out of retirement.”

Another viewer commented: Devils Deception & Decadence. This is what I wanna see.”

A third user added: “Just FYI #FeudFX Capote Vs. The Swans is gonna dictate my personality during its run! Doesn’t matter at all if it’s bad!”

Feud: Capote vs The Swans comes over six years after the first season was released, which followed the infamous rivalry between Joan Crawford (Susan Sarandon) and Bette Davis (Jessica Lange).

Check out the full trailer below.