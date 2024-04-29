Underdog: The Other Other Brontë is a surprisingly funny look at the sisters’ lives – review

We’re big fans of the Dorfman Theatre – the smallest of three spaces within London’s National Theatre, it regularly hosts some exciting new plays. Underdog: The Other Other Brontë opened earlier in April and is another fresh and inventive original play: written by Sarah Gordon, it tells the story of the three Brontë sisters – Charlotte (Gemma Whelan), Emily (Adele James) and Anne (Rhiannon Clements) and their brother Branwell (James Phoon).

Directed by Natalie Ibu, it moves at a punchy pace, with two acts of about an hour each. Stylistically it’s an unusual period-modern blend, featuring some traditional costuming and very much set during their lifetimes, yet with elements of contemporary fashion and a handful of present-day references. Despite the name, it feels as though the show is predominantly about Charlotte – playing the role of host, she occasionally addresses the audience directly and provides narrative links between scenes – it all feels as though we’re seeing her version of events, with a focus on her personal journey.

It’s a smart show, full of clever little observations, and it’s also surprisingly funny. We see the ambition of the three sisters, frustrated at the lack of equal opportunity and devising plans to succeed in a man’s world; in particular we witness the sometimes ugly ambition of Charlotte, who will let nothing – not even loyalty to her own family – stand in the way of her desire to be ‘in the room where it happens’ and become as renowned as the likes of Byron. The script is full of playful one-liners and has a smattering of amusingly surreal moments too.

We enjoyed our evening with Underdog: The Other Other Brontë. It tells the story of some of our most cherished novelists in an engaging and witty way, and raises some interesting questions at the same time. Well worth a visit: it’s currently playing at the National Theatre in London and will play at Newcastle’s Northern Stage from 7 June.

GAY TIMES gives Underdog: The Other Other Brontë – 4/5

More information can be found here.