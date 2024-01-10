Young Royals: First look images tease huge season 3 storyline

Young Royals fans, unite! Netflix has unveiled the first eight images from the third (and final) season.

Set to premiere in March, the final batch of episodes will focus on the aftermath of Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Rying), the future King of Sweden, admitting to the press that it was, in fact, him in the leaked saucy video with his secret lover Simon (Omar Rudberg).

This was moments after Simon finally – we repeat, finally – confessed his love and told him that he wants to be with him, in secret or not. Wilmon endgame, here we come!

As per the official synopsis: “Wilhelm’s speech has consequences not only in the court but also throughout the school, as Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school’s history.

“The prince and Simon are determined to be together, but what are they willing to sacrifice when realising that their freedom and love might be at odds with the Royal ideals, traditions and responsibilities?”

Wilhelm and Simon’s forbidden romance isn’t the only dramatic aspect of season two that will be addressed.

In the season two finale, Sara (Sara Frida Argento) revealed her secret romance with August (Malte Gårdinger), infuriating her brother and friend Felice (Nikita Uggla) in the process.

She subsequently left Hillerska and turned the sex-tape leaker in to the authorities – will Wilmon finally be avenged?

In the eight new images, Sara looks concerned, August sits on a bed and – more excitingly – Wilhelm seemingly introduces Simon to the Royal Family. See below.