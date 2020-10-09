Here’s where every Drag Race champion stands on that much-rumoured winners’ season

Violet Chachki (season 7)

Although the 28-year-old performer triumphed on the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2014, conquering over fierce competition from Ginger Minj, Pearl, Katya and Kennedy Davenport, Violet is still – to this day – trying to prove her worth as an entertainter. When we spoke to the fashion powerhouse for our digital cover, Violet said she’s eager to return because she wants to showcase where she’s at in her career. “Drag is something that should be fun and not taken so seriously, so I don’t think it’s that serious of an issue about me going back and losing, doing poorly or being edited badly,” she said. “I have said that I wasn’t going to do a winners’ season, but I think it would be fun and it would be nice to do it and have it documented. That’s kind of my thought process on it. I’d love to have as much documentation of me at my height as possible, and I think it would be great entertainment. I’d love to come back and do a talent show challenge, so that would be good motivation! If it happens, great. If it doesn’t, I don’t fucking care anyway. It would be a nice ending to the Drag Race legacy and I don’t know how much longer they can go on. I don’t know how much longer Ru has.”