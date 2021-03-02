This is the rumoured cast for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6

C’mon All Stars 6, let’s ge – you know the rest. Later this year, another sickening crop of fan-favourites will ruturn to the werkroom for a second (and potentially third) shot at the crown and that coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. Unlike past seasons, however, the queens will showcase their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent
and synergy on Paramount+, marking the first time the American version has debuted nationally on a streaming service. Here, we round all the potential queens who could be sashaying back into the fold – and of course, it’s completely speculative and based on their activity (or lack thereof) on social media, cancelled gigs etc. None of this is confirmed/ Get your jush with the 10 rumoured queens below, and let us know who you think has what it takes to join Chad Micahels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Monet X Change, Trinity the Tuck and Shea Coulee in the Hall of Fame.
Pandora Boxx (Season 2 and All Stars 1)
Original Placement: 5th (Season 2), 11th/12th (All Stars 1)
Challenge Wins: 0
If Shangela, Manila Luzon, Latrice Royale, Jujubee and Alexis Mateo can shantay back into the fold for a third time, why not Pandora Boxx? The queen first competed on the show’s sophomore season, where she became a firm fan-favourite due to her quirky aesthetic, comedic timing and infamous impersonation of Carol Channing on the inaugural edition of Snatch Game. After sashaying away in fifth place, Pandora earned the title of Miss Congeniality, which paved the way for her return on the first season of All Stars. Despite entering the werkroom with heaps of newfound confidence, Pandora left the competition dead last alongside her teammate Mimi Imfurst, “I could not believe it.” C’mon redo!
Sonique (Season 2 and Holi-Slay Spectacular)
Original Placement: 9th (Season 2), 1st (Holi-Slay Spectacular)
Challenge Wins: 0
Sonique flew under the radar during her initial stint, and didn’t flex her full skillset until her lip-sync against Morgan McMichaels, which saw her utilise every square inch of the stage in an acrobatic extravaganza. She later made HERstory for RuPaul’s Drag Race when she became the first contestant to come out as transgender on the series, paving the way for future contestants in the process. Eight years later, Sonique returned as a competitor on Holi-Slay Spectacular and earned high praise from the fandom for her fierce new aesthetic and attitude – here’s hoping she brings that same energy to All Stars 6.
Yara Sofia (Season 3 and All Stars 1)
Original Placement: 4th (Season 4), 5th/6th (All Stars 1)
Challenge Wins: 2
Just like her predecessors, Yara Sofia deserves a second All Stars redemption. The legendary performer echa pa’lante‘d her way to the final four on the third season of Drag Race – arguably one of the most difficult seasons in history – and became the third recipient of Miss Congeniality. Her status as a fan-favourite made her a shoo-in for All Stars 1, where she competed in a team with her Puerto Rican sister, Alexis Mateo, and showcased another kookier side to her aesthetic. But, just like the aforementioned All Stars 1 queens in the Pandora Boxx bio (see above), Yara deserves the opportunity to slay on her own terms. Would she finally reach that coveted spot in the top three?
Jiggly Caliente (Season 4)
Original Placement: 8th
Challenge Wins: 0
Can you believe New York’s own “plus size Barbie” is yet to make her comeback? One of the most boisterous and infectious Drag Race personalities, Jiggly Caliente brought the drama and conflama to the werkroom each week; facing off against contestants such as Willam and Lashauwn “THIS IS NOT RUPAUL’S BEST FRIEND RACE!” Beyond. Since her time on the series, Jiggly has come out as trans and continues to use her platform to advocate for trans rights and body positivity. She also launched a career in music with the release of her debut album, T.H.O.T. Process, which featured Drag Race legends such as Alaska, Ginger Minj, Manila Luzon, Peppermint, Phi Phi O’Hara, Sharon Needles and even RuPaul herself. What do you think she’ll bring to the competition this time around?
Trinity K. Bonet (Season 6)
Original Placement: 7th
Challenge Wins: 0
We’re about to make a bold statement: Trinity K Bonet is the greatest (Drag Race) lip syncer of all time. The fact that she didn’t return for All Stars 5 as a secret assassin… In the immortal words of our reigning queen Jaida Essence Hall – “chile.” As well as leaving behind a legacy as one of the most formidable lip-syncers in Drag Race’s 12-year run, Trinity created a much-needed discussion when she bravely came out as HIV-positive to her season six sisters, becoming only the second contestant to do so after Ongina. Oh, and fun fact: Trinity was the first queen to never receive a “boot” from Raja and Raven on Fashion Photo RuView. She can lip-sync and she can serve fashion. Trinity K. Bonet is the TP.
Ginger Minj (Season 7 and All Stars 2)
Original Placement: Runner-up (Season 7), 8th (All Stars 2)
Challenge Wins: 3
Is it too early to call a frontrunner? With three maxi-challenge wins under her belt (from one season), Ginger Minj is fieeeeeerce competition. She can act, she can sing and – although she wouldn’t like to admit – she can bust a move or two. After losing to Violet Chachki on season seven, she entered the race for All Stars 2, where she continued to slay. Despite this, she was eliminated by Alyssa Edwards in favour of Katya, even though she conquered the Baddest Bitch in Herstory challenge as Catherine the Great. When we spoke to Ginger in 2018 about a second return, she told us: “I would love to go back and give it another shot. I would slay those challenges. I’m ready to go back now! I would go back in a heartbeat.” Yep, it’s likely.
A’Keria C. Davenport (Season 11)
Original Placement: 3rd/4th
Challenge Wins: 2
The other potential frontrunner from this cast, A’Keria C. Davenport subverted the ‘pageant queen’ trope on season 11 as she served fashun and comedy. Her runways always hit the mark, while her bonkers impersonation of a ‘Twerking Girl’ on L.A.D.P. saw her triumph over skilled actresses like Nina West and Silky Nutmeg Ganache for her second challenge win. At the last hurdle, A’Keria was defeated by Yvie Oddly to the beat of Rihanna’s dance-pop anthem, SOS. Because we’re greedy, we also asked A’Keria if she’d return for All Stars in the future, to which she revealed: “All Stars is definitely a thought. Not a quick return, but eventually!” Maybe the time is now?
Ra’Jah O’Hara (Season 11)
Original Placement: 9th
Challenge Wins: 0
Although she frequently landed in the bottom during her run, Ra’Jah O’Hara – much like Trinity K. Bonet – made up for it with her captivating, high-energy lip-syncs. If it wasn’t for RuPaul’s unwritten rule of knocking queens out in their third or fourth time in the bottom, Ra’Jah could’ve lip-synced her way to the finale. Facts are FACTS. Not only was she a reliable performer, but she was consistently fun to watch in her confessionals. We live for Yvie Oddly, but Ra’Jah’s rant about her on-screen nemesis was pure art. “Have you ever seen someone finger paint with their feet? That’s Yvie’s mug. No, bitch, you could never. A girl that looks like you, smells like you, acts like you? No, ma’am. An ugly girl could never come for a pretty girl. No. It’s an ugly bitch like you crawling out of the swamp to come for me? Mm-mm, girl. I’m over it.” Confessionals? Here for it. Lip-syncs? Here for it. Ra’Jah could be the breakout star of All Stars 6. BOOKMARK THIS.
Scarlet Envy (Season 11)
Original Placement: 10th
Challenge Wins: 1
Scarlet Envy left way before her time. She may have rubbed Brooke Lynn Hytes up the wrong way, but her deadpan humour and optimistic slash unintentionally narcissistic demeanour made her perfect for reality television, with her elimination at the hands of Ra’Jah O’Hara leaving the fandom in uproar. Ever since her departure, Scarlet’s stans have campaigned for the star’s homecoming, and if the rumours are to be believed, she could be sashaying back into that werkroom as we speak.
Jan (Season 12)
Original Placement: 8th
Challenge Wins: 0
Are you ready to feel the Jantasy, again? The NYC-based performer made her mark on the franchise earlier this year when she – to put it nicely – Susan Lucci’d the competition. With zero (undeserved) maxi-challenge wins, she garnered a huge Janbase on social media and became the latest incumbent of the ‘robbed queen!’ title. While other contestants tend to wait a few years until their drag reaches a new phase, Jan could be looking to replicate the success of past All Stars contestants such as Katya, Monét X Change and Monique Heart, all of whom waited several minutes until their second time in the ring, but advanced to the respective finales. Will Jan finally earn a win? Maybe the title? Whatever happens, we’re sure the memes will be killer.
