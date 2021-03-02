This is the rumoured cast for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6

Ra’Jah O’Hara (Season 11)

Original Placement: 9th

Challenge Wins: 0

Although she frequently landed in the bottom during her run, Ra’Jah O’Hara – much like Trinity K. Bonet – made up for it with her captivating, high-energy lip-syncs. If it wasn’t for RuPaul’s unwritten rule of knocking queens out in their third or fourth time in the bottom, Ra’Jah could’ve lip-synced her way to the finale. Facts are FACTS. Not only was she a reliable performer, but she was consistently fun to watch in her confessionals. We live for Yvie Oddly, but Ra’Jah’s rant about her on-screen nemesis was pure art. “Have you ever seen someone finger paint with their feet? That’s Yvie’s mug. No, bitch, you could never. A girl that looks like you, smells like you, acts like you? No, ma’am. An ugly girl could never come for a pretty girl. No. It’s an ugly bitch like you crawling out of the swamp to come for me? Mm-mm, girl. I’m over it.” Confessionals? Here for it. Lip-syncs? Here for it. Ra’Jah could be the breakout star of All Stars 6. BOOKMARK THIS.