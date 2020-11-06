Envy Peru is ‘proud to represent Latin America’ as the first Drag Race Holland winner

We have a winner baby! After eight gruelling weeks of stomping the runway and competing in some bonkers maxi-challenges (four of which she won), Envy Peru has made history as the first ever crowned contestant of Drag Race Holland, as well as the first Peruvian queen in the franchise to emerge supreme.

“I am Latin American, and I am very proud to be Latin American. I want people, no matter where you’re from, to be proud of who you are,” Envy passionately tells GAY TIMES after her win. “It sounds very cliché, but don’t be ashamed of your queerness. It’s a blessing. I want this representation of our Latin community to show that we are amazing as well.”

This year alone, the Emmy Award-winning franchise achieved several first-time feats. Jaida Essence Hall triumphed on season 12 while Heidi N Closet usurped Nina West as Miss Congeniality, and Shea Couleé annihilated All Stars 5 for her rightful place in the Hall of Fame. Three back-to-back Black winners. Canada’s champion – WHAT’S HER NAME? – Priyanka also deposited $100,000, the first Indo-Caribbean contestant to do so.

We can all admit: 2020 has been utter bedlam. But, seeing all of these aforementioned queens slay and inspire a whole new generation of LGBTQ+ fans of colour, has been this year’s saving grace. Here, we speak with Envy Peru about her historic stint on Drag Race Holland, whether she’ll return for that much-rumoured winners’ season (we had to) and what we can expect next from our current reigning queen.

Envy, massive condragulations on being crowned Holland’s First Drag Superstar!

[Laughs] Thank you so much! I’m so happy. I feel so proud to be Holland’s First Drag Superstar and to represent Holland, but also of course, South America and Peru. I’m very proud.