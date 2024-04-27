Drag Race: Derrick Barry reveals the queen she never wants to work with again

Derrick Barry has revealed the one queen she would never work with again on RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!.

For over 15 years, the legendary talent has been a staple within the expansive drag sphere.

Derrick first seized the spotlight in 2008, leaving viewers in awe with her uncanny and sickening Britney Spears impersonation on the third season of America’s Got Talent.

After setting herself up as an in-demand act in Las Vegas, the beloved performer earned even more recognition when she competed in the eighth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race – becoming the 100th queen to ever sashay into the notorious werkroom.

Since that fateful day, Derrick has continued to find success within the franchise, returning for a brief stint on All Stars 5 and being a mainstay in the Vegas production of RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!.

While she has undoubtedly become a cherished figure in the Drag Race sphere, the beloved talent has also earned a reputation for her unapologetic honesty, especially when discussing her franchise sisters.

While promoting WOW Presents Plus’ RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE! Untucked—a docuseries that follows the backstage shenanigans of the Vegas show—Derrick revealed to PRIDE the one queen she would be happy to never work with again on the Sin City ruvue.

“I’m going to be honest, and I’m going to say Trinity K. Bonet,” she said.

“I’m only saying Trinity because she wanted to do Beyoncé, she didn’t get to for music clearance rights, I’m not really sure, so she did a Whitney mix, and I think that she just wasn’t happy.

“I think that in her mind, she was coming to Vegas to be Beyoncé, like we saw on her season.”

Derrick went on to say that she was initially very excited to work with Trinity, but the latter’s reaction to the Beyoncé roadblock dampened things.

“This is my dream job, and I’ve always said, ‘You can never give anyone power to make your dream job your nightmare,’ and I feel like sometimes I was living in her nightmare,” she continued.

“And we shared a dressing room [with Jaida Essence Hall], and Jaida and I are very close, and I think sometimes you don’t mesh well with personalities or energies.”

While Derrick isn’t waiting for Trinity to return to RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!, she ended her statement with kind words for the All Stars 6 talent.

“I wish her nothing but success. She’s a great performer who was hands down a showstopper and has a lot of fans and they love her,” she added.

“I think if she were to come back, she would need to do a number that she wanted to do instead of what was presented to her.”

You can watch the first two episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE! Untucked on WOW Presents Plus.