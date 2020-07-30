Violet Chachki: ‘I’ve been trying to prove my worth as a performer since Drag Race’

Was this show important for you to do? It feels like when a casual Drag Race fan hears the name Violet Chachki, their minds will immediately think ‘fashion,’ but there’s so much performance there too.

This is something that I have been dealing with for almost five years now. The thing about Drag Race is that it’s following in RuPaul’s footsteps. It’s his show at the end of the day, and every season gets different treatment. If you look at season three, it was so creative and design-happy in the challenges and I think everybody can agree that my season… I have so many conspiracy theories. I truly believe that my season was not for me to win. I believe that Ginger Minj was supposed to win my season, and I’m convinced that the producers of the show wanted her to win, but she was just so unlikeable. I have so many conspiracy theories about the whole thing! But my season was – and this is a common thought that everyone has, it’s like a fact – heavy on scripted acting challenges and I hated that. I hated it. I hate scripted challenges because it does not give the queens any opportunity to shine at what they do. Drag Race is a weird show because lip-syncing only happens when you’ve performed poorly. I never got the chance to lip-sync because I never performed poorly enough, or there was always someone that performed more poorly than I did. It’s a weird format for a performer like me, who doesn’t do scripted acting in real life and who is a lip-sync artist. I didn’t really shine in the scripted acting challenges, but someone always did worse than me. I would have loved to lip-sync. I wanted to have a three-way lip-sync against Pearl and Miss Fame and send them both home. I was ready! I wanted that. Every runway I had reveals and outfits planned to lip-sync and I knew all the words and lyrics. I think people look at me and all they see is somebody who is polished, but aesthetic is such an important part of what I do and it involves fashion and performing. People think queens who are so heavy on aesthetic are only concerned about wearing nice clothes, and people think that wearing nice clothes doesn’t take a lot of effort. It does, especially if you’re transforming gender, and every single thing that I wear is designed and custom made. I don’t think people realise the amount of work that and people and time that goes into that. I could talk about this stuff forever because it’s almost like a personal vendetta that I have! Right after Drag Race I was like, ‘I’ll show you guys,’ and I feel like I’ve been trying to prove my worth as a performer since I won. It is a very frustrating thing for me, and I feel like even on the last episode of my season, the whole reason why they started to do performances at the finale is because I never got the chance to perform. My season was the first season that they started to do the top three having to do some type of performance. I really love the way that Drag Race Thailand does it. They basically give the girls a song that’s licensed and they allow them to create and direct a huge production number, so you truly get to see how the girls apply their style of drag to performing. You truly get to experience what that queen does in real life. I feel like American version doesn’t really do that. In All Stars they do, because they do the talent show portion and I’m like, ‘Why is there no talent show in a regular season?’ That would benefit the show so well to understand a queen on a more personal level, instead of these scripted, acting challenges which are, quite frankly, awful. I don’t think anyone enjoys a scripted acting challenge. The show has problems. I blame the show. I never really got to do what I do on television, and I think that’s really to a disadvantage of the producers. It’s been difficult for me, for sure.

Exactly! It’s so hard to navigate. I think the reason they do so many acting challenges is because it is dramatic. Picking teams and having to learn scripts and work together in a team is something that queens don’t normally do; it creates stress and drama, but I almost feel like it would be better television to just let the queens truly shine at what they normally do – at least one episode! Throw us a bone! Especially my season, they were trying so hard to create drama between certain groups of people, so I truly believe that Ginger was conditioned to win. She was kind of the frontrunner the entire season, then she went back on All Stars and still didn’t win! It’s an interesting position for me and I wish people would watch my actual work in reality. This is definitely an opportunity for them to experience what I do in real life. There’s really no excuse, you can watch it on your phone and it’s not super expensive! I hope people do watch it and think of me in a way they didn’t think of me before.

You’re kicking, you’re flipping, you’re splitting, you’re twirling and serving high-fashion while distorting the gender binary – upside down in the air, I should add. You’re incredibly skilled at commanding both the runway and the stage. Is there any separation between the two for you?

They are very different for me. The runway’s hard, because I don’t know how to play it. I’m cast as a specialty artist in the runway show, so do I camp it up as a drag queen? Do I play it seriously, like a model? Am I trying to model like all the other models are modelling? Very strong, fierce and serious? Or am I supposed to be a bit more performative and campy because I’m the drag queen in the show full of regular models? I never really know how I’m supposed to play it. It’s super nerve-racking because I don’t know everything. In the drag world I’m definitely a top dog, but in the fashion world I’m still relatively unknown to a lot of the people that are in that room. For instance backstage, I’ve worked with huge models before and they didn’t know anything about Drag Race or about drag or who I am. They’re just doing this one show as a part of a tonne of other shows, so they know how things work and they’ve done it so many times that it’s not a big deal for them. They’re very comfortable. Whereas, I come in and I’m still trying to figure out who everyone is, and what the right protocols are and how everything works to get my footing. I’m like a baby model, and I’m a professional, top dog drag queen. They’re definitely different environments, different spaces. Being such a physically queer person, in a space like a runway show, is still so new to me. It’s uncharted territory. It’s always going to be weird to take up space as a queer person in those more elite kinds of spaces. Going to the Met Gala or walking a runway show, where they don’t normally have drag queens, it’s nerve-racking. I do feel a bit out of place. I’m basically just winging it and putting on a good face and just figuring it out as I go. That’s the big difference. With drag, I know exactly how things work. I’ve done it, I’ve seen it, I’ve worked with everyone. Do you know what I mean? A different feeling for sure, to feel like a veteran as opposed to a true beginner.