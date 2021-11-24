Lady Gaga and Lil Nas X lead the list of LGBTQ+ Grammy nominees

Lil Nas X, Lady Gaga and Arlo Parks are among the many LGBTQ+ artists nominated for Grammy Awards.

The nominations for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards were announced on 23 November ahead of the 31 January 2022 ceremony.

Lil Nas X received recognition for his critically acclaimed debut album, Montero, which is up for Album of the Year against the likes of Evermore by Taylor Swift and Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish.

His collaboration with Jack Harlow, Industry Baby, is up for Best Melodic Rap Performance, marking the first Grammy nomination for both in this category.

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) is Lil Nas X’s most recognised work, with nominations in two of the biggest categories – Record of the Year and Song of the Year – as well as Best Music Video.

The Void hitmaker shared his excitement in a string of tweets as the nominations were announced.

“MONTERO NOMINATED FOR ALBUM OF THE YEAR AT THE GRAMMYS !! IM GONNA FUCKIN CUM IN MY PANTSSS HOLY SHIT,” one said.

Another added: “THE CALL ME BY YOUR NAME MUSIC VIDEO HAS BEEN NOMINATED FOR A FUCKIN GRAMMY LETS GOOOO.”

Rounding off the tweets, Lil Nas X wrote: “Don’t have to win a single award, truly thankful for all the insight this year has brought me. And thankful for the journey. Love u guys.”

The 22-year-old has won two of the six Grammys he has previously been nominated for, meaning this total could rise to seven wins should he sweep the awards on the night.