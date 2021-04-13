Brandi Carlile reveals how Ellen DeGeneres’ coming out episode changed her life

The musician appeared on The Ellen Show and opened up about growing up in a Christian family and coming out.

On April 12, Carlile was invited to Ellen’s talk show to promote her memoir Broken Horses.

The artist told Ellen that she was the first gay person she ever “met” growing up in Washington and she had secretly recorded the host’s infamous sitcom episode, where Ellen’s character came out, in 1997.

Carlile later came out as lesbian, while at high school, in November 2002.

“What you did for me, and people like us, when you came out, was so huge for me in my life,” the star told Ellen.

“You were the first gay person I’d ever met. To me, you were what it meant. And I wasn’t going to stay in the closet after that.”

Carlile humorously admitted she hid the inspiring Ellen episode on a tape titled “David’s baseball game” in disguise of a recording of her then boyfriend’s game. The ruse was a playful effort to make sure her family would not find the tape recording

It said ‘David’s baseball game,’ and it still does and I still have it,” Carlile laughed. The singer brought the tape to the show and asked Ellen to sign it.

Carlile is now married to actress Catherine Shepherd and David has become the father of her two children.