Lauren Jauregui has shared an update about her love life.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2013 as a member of Fifth Harmony, the beloved pop talent has captivated music listeners with her showstopping vocals and songwriting prowess.

In addition to her creative artistry, Jauregui has garnered praise from LGBTQIA+ fans for proudly embracing her bisexuality.

The ‘Expectations’ singer first came out in 2016 via an open letter on Billboard.

“I am a bisexual Cuban-American woman, and I am so proud of it,” she wrote.

“I’m proud to be part of a community that only projects love and education and the support of one another.”

Since that fateful day, Jauregui has remained an open book about her evolving sexuality.

During a recent appearance on the Two Dykes and a Mic podcast, the ‘Lento’ singer revealed that she might be demisexual, which is when a person requires an emotional bond as a prerequisite to sexual attraction.

A demisexual person can be gay, straight, bisexual, pansexual and so forth, and can identify with any gender identity.

“I don’t think I’m in a hookup space. I’m not in a space of wanting to f**k random people at all,” she explained.

“I think I might be demisexual. Because I went through the phase of trying to sleep with people, and I hated it.”

Jauregui went on to say that in order for her to enjoy sex and connection, she needs to know that her partner cares about her as a human being.

“I can’t be transactional for you. I can’t be like, ‘Oh, I hooked up with this [person],'” she added.

In addition to discussing demisexuality, the ‘Always Love’ singer said she was exploring polyamory following her friendly breakup with So You Think You Can Dance star Sasah Mallory.

“I just know that I’m in a space right now at this point in my life where I’m like, I want to belove to myself primarily,” she explained.

“And then I want to leave space for whoever I meet and me to create boundaries between us, whether it’s like, ‘Oh no, we’re just platonic’ or ‘There’s kind of a little vibe here.’ and it won’t necessarily effect if I’m exploring something with someone else.”

Jauregui went on to say that she currently feels “very free” and doesn’t think the “held-down energy” of monogamy is for her anymore.

While the talented performer is open to diving into the world of polyamory, she did joke that her “U-Haul” nature may come in between her newfound sentiment.

For context, the term “U-Haul” is a long-running joke within the LGBTQIA+ community about lesbians who move together shortly after they begin dating.

“I’m a U-Haul ass b**ch, so the right person comes and I’m like, ‘Forget it. Everybody leave. I’m getting married,” she added.

