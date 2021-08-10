LGBTQ+ 101 – What does demisexual mean?

As you know, there’s a vast array of sexual orientations that an individual may identify with or feel a particular connection to.

While those who are not immersed in LGBTQ+ culture and the community will only recognise a select few due to the lack of representation in mainstream media and news – such as gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender – more and more terms have emerged over the years to better represent the experiences and emotions of queer individuals, such as pansexual, asexual, polysexual, and demisexual, among others.

There will be some you’re aware of, whether that’s through a friend, your own experiences or researching online, and others you might not be familiar with. Here, we break down the meaning behind demisexuality and its origins, as well as its accompanying Pride flag.

What does demisexual mean?

Demisexuality is used to describe someone who requires an emotional bond as a prerequisite to sexual attraction.

A demisexual person can be gay, straight, bisexual, pansexual and so forth, and can identify with any gender identity.

Ramses Oliva, an ambassador for LGBTQ+ youth charity Just Like Us, tells GAY TIMES: “Demisexuality means I’m only attracted to people I have a strong emotional bond with.

“This is not simply a preference, I am incapable of experiencing attraction for strangers, celebrities, people I don’t really know. I can only be attracted to friends and people close to me.”

According to the Demisexuality Resource Center, “most” demisexual individuals have less of a sex drive compared to the general population. Some might have little to no desire to engage in sexual activity.

Of course, the experiences of each demisexual person varies, and while the main component of demisexuality is emotional intimacy – which means most demisexuals will only be attracted to people they’re close to – sexual attraction isn’t guaranteed.

It’s also important to note that there isn’t a specific length of time allocated for a demisexual individual to develop a sexual attraction. It could take weeks, months or years – it depends on the intensity of the relationship.