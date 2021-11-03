Lady Gaga was “looking for evidence of the insurrection” at Joe Biden’s inauguration

Lady Gaga has revealed that she would have been a “combat journalist” if her singing career did not take off.

In her interview for the December 2021 cover of British Vogue, the Highway Unicorn (Road to Love) singer opened up about all things House of Gucci.

“It is three years since I started working on it,” she told the iconic fashion magazine, “and I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her [Reggiani] for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that.”

“Off camera,” she added. “I never broke. I stayed with her.”

Gaga explained that her hair colour played a big part in being able to successfully portray Patrizia Reggiani in the upcoming film.

She stated: “It was nearly impossible for me to speak in the accent as a blonde. I instantly had to dye my hair, and I started to live in a way whereby anything that I looked at, anything that I touched, I started to take notice of where and when I could see money.

“I started to take photographs as well. I have no evidence that Patrizia was a photographer, but I thought as an exercise, and finding her interests in life, that I would become a photographer, so I took my point-and-shoot camera everywhere that I went.

“I noticed that Patrizia loved beautiful things. If something wasn’t beautiful, I deleted it.”

Elsewhere in her cover shoot interview, the A Star is Born actress shared that one of her “proudest” moments was singing at Joe Biden’s inauguration in January.

“That has to be one of the proudest days of my whole life,” she said. “Like many people in America, I felt a deep fear when Trump was president, and ushering 45 out and 46 in is something I’ll be able to tell my children all about.”

Gaga even revealed that she had to wear a bulletproof dress for the occasion before opening up about what career path she would have taken if singing and acting did not work out for her.