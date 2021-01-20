Watch Lady Gaga’s breathtaking performance at Joe Biden’s inauguration

Lady Gaga just delivered a triumphant rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration ceremony.

At the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, the Chromatica songstress- dressed in a stunning Schiaparelli ensemble – showcased her signature powerhouse vocals for the National Anthem.

Shortly before the ceremony, Gaga tweeted: “Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46.

“For me, this has great meaning. My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga.”

The Oscar-winner, who passionately campaigned for Biden throughout the election, was followed by Jennifer Lopez – who sang a medley of This Land is Your Land and America the Beautiful, and country singer-songwriter Garth Brooks.

Biden and Harris will be sworn into their new positions by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

You can watch Lady Gaga’s performance of The Star-Spangled Banner here or below.