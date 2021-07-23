Lil Nas X’s Industry Baby video introduces the world’s gayest prison.

The blockbuster clip picks up where the trailer left off: after the trial for his controversial Satan Shoes, Lil Nas X is sentenced to five years at Montero State Prison, where he dances naked in the showers, lifts weights and, with the help of fellow inmate Jack Harlow, stages a breakout.

Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes also features as a prison guard, who can be seen pleasuring himself to the video of the star’s worldwide chart-topper MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).

The video for Industry Baby was directed by Christian Breslauer and was based on a story by Lil Nas X. The track, which follows MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) and Sun Goes Down, was produced by Take A Daytrip and Kanye West.

Following the release of the music video, Lil Nas X posted a letter to his social media channels addressed to “20-year-old” Montero.

“I know sometimes you feel like it’s all downhill from here. I know your sexuality has made you feel like an outcast amongst your peers,” he wrote.

“I know going from having the biggest song in the world to being trapped in your apartment is weighing heavy on you. And I know if you hear the phrase “one hit wonder” one more time you might combust. But I need you to keep going.

“I need you to realize that you have the opportunity to be the person that you needed growing up. I need you to stop feeling sorry for yourself. And I need you to remember that the only person who has to believe in you is YOU.”

Industry Baby (featuring Jack Harlow) is now available on iTunes and streaming services – listen here on Apple Music and watch the incredible video below.