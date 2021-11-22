Exclusive: Here’s who Raven wants to win Drag Race UK season 3

In an exclusive interview with GAY TIMES, Raven spilled the T on who she wants to see snatch this season’s Drag Race UK crown.

After finishing as the runner-up on both Drag Race US season two and the first-ever All Stars, Raven knows a thing or two about what it takes to do well in the competition.

Since the show’s ninth season, she has even served as RuPaul’s makeup artist – something that earned the star her first Emmy Award.

From her time competing on Drag Race, to appearing on it as a guest, to working behind the scenes alongside production, Raven has seen a lot of queens come and go – but one UK contestant stands out for her the most on season three.

“Well, I think you’re going to know who I’m going to say,” she says when asked who she sees as the front runner, “Krystal Versace.”

Raven was on set for the filming of Drag Race UK, meaning she got to see a lot of what the queens delivered in person.

The Fashion Photo Ruview co-host continues: “When she first walked in I went ‘Oh!’ and I remember everyone looking at me and going, ‘She looks like you, she literally looks like you’ and it’s not something that I’m not used to not hearing, I’ve heard that, you know, for many years, ‘This queen looks like you’, ‘Oh, I met this queen who paints like you.’ but she… it was like, oh my gosh.

“But then, to see all of the looks she presented and, you know, it’s just – she’s a child. She’s what, 20, 19? And to be doing this and doing at that calibre with those huge hip pads and then cinching that waist down, like she’s making a caricature of herself and I loved it. I loved it.”

Despite some of this season’s queens serving “subpar” looks, Raven couldn’t help but fall in love with them.