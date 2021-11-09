Drag Race UK’s Charity Kase shares unseen FUGLY look: “You are actually the winner”

Charity Kase has shared what she would have worn on the Drag Race UK runway had been in last week’s episode.

This week’s maxi challenge saw the five remaining queens compete in the Miss F.U.G.L.Y. (Friend, U Gotta Love Yourself) Beauty Pageant.

In yet another first for the UK series, the queens had to race against the clock to make an outfit after only finding out the category just before heading to the runway.

In the first category, F.U.G.L.Y. Swimwear, the contestants had 69 minutes to create a look.

The second saw them take on the theme of Charity Shop Chic in just 60 minutes, a fitting challenge given Charity Shop Sue’s cameo to give the queens some fashion tips.

F.U.G.L.Y. But Fashionable was the third category, with the queens then having a mere 30 minutes to deliver a runway-suitable look.

After the episode, Charity took to Instagram to reveal the Mean Girls-inspired look she had planned for one of the three categories.

“When I thought about fugly at first I was kind of stuck on this one, my drag is all about attempting to break the stereotypes associated with words like ‘ugly’ or ‘beauty’ so I didn’t want to go in an obvious direction,” she explained.

Charity reached the “conclusion that the ugliest thing in the world is the way we treat each other,” which inspired her to turn herself into a “personification of the Burn Book.”

She added: “The whole look is embellished with burn book paper sheets all featuring hand written tragic opinions which I have received over the years.”