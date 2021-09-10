Russell T. Davies says TV executive dismissed It’s A Sin as “miserable AIDS drama”

Russell T. Davies has revealed that It’s A Sin was dismissed as a “miserable AIDS drama” by a TV executive.

On 9 September, the trailblazing show won the New Drama prize at the National Television Awards (NTAs) after receiving widespread critical acclaim earlier this year.

It’s A Sin follows a group of friends in 1980s London who grow up in the shadow of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

“It was one of the greatest experiences of my life,” Olly Alexander said after the win. “It’s created a conversation that I’m amazed to be a part of. A global conversation.”

Davies, the show’s creator, used the award to call out an ignorant TV executive who dismissed It’s A Sin when it was being pitched to networks.

He said: “There was one television executive who referred to it as ‘that miserable AIDS drama’. Where are they tonight? They won’t get to lick my trophy!”

The show was rejected by the BBC and ITV before being picked up by Channel 4, but Davies did not confirm which network the executive he quoted is from.

“I shall go to church and pray,” the former Doctor Who producer jokingly said of how he will celebrate the award.

During the ceremony, Davies said the award is in honour of “those we lost, those who lived, those who learned and those we loved” during the AIDS crisis.

He added: “It’s a drama about AIDS on a minority channel about what some people would call a minority subject.

“To win on a big night like tonight with all the big stars out there is astonishing.”