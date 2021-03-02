It’s A Sin reaches nearly 19 million viewers on All4 and increases HIV testing

It’s A Sin has amassed 18.9 million views since its debut on All4.

The acclaimed drama has extended its record as the streaming service’s biggest ever instant box set, as well as their most binged to date.

According to All4, It’s A Sin averaged 2.3 million viewers per episode and a 10.4% share of the viewing audience at 9pm on Friday evenings. The first episode also became their biggest drama launch on record.

Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer at Channel 4, said: “It’s thrilling that It’s A Sin has touched so many people in in such a powerful way. It’s a wonderful example of how great television can emotionally engage millions of people and leave a real legacy of positive change – just what Channel 4 is there for.”

It’s A Sin, from Queer As Folk visionary Russell T Davies, follows a group of friends in 1980s London who grow up in the shadow of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Olly Alexander leads the cast as 18-year-old Ritchie Tozer, who leaves his family home on the Isle of Wight to move to the Big Smoke in search of fame and success.

The Years & Years frontman is joined by newcomer Omari Douglas as Roscoe Babatunde, Callum Scott Howells as Colin Morris-Jones, Lydia West as Jill Baxter and Nathaniel Curtis as Ash Mukherjee. Neil Patrick Harris, Keeley Hawes, Stephen Fry, Tracy Ann Oberman, and Shaun Dooler also star.

The drama, which coincided with HIV Testing Week, proved to have a remarkable impact on viewers, with Terrence Higgins Trust announcing that 8,200 HIV tests were ordered in one day – smashing their previous daily record of 2,800.

Ian Green, Chief Executive at the LGBTQ+ charity, said: “It’s A Sin has had an amazing impact and I’m thrilled the series has been so successful.

“The series examines a time in our history we must never forget – when people were dying of a mystery illness and we didn’t know why. But it’s also important that everyone knows how much HIV has changed since then thanks to massive improvements in preventing, testing for and treating HIV.

“You can now live a long, healthy life with HIV and effective treatment means you won’t pass on the virus to anyone else. We’ve seen the ‘It’s A Sin effect’ on National HIV Testing Week with tests being ordered at a faster rate than ever before off the back of the series. That’s a brilliant legacy for the series.”

Dr Laura Waters, BHIVA Chair, said: “Thanks to It’s A Sin, HIV is a hot conversational topic for a mainstream audience and, for many, for the first time!

“This gives a huge opportunity to communicate the facts about HIV today through popular media. HIV treatment is one of the biggest successes in modern medicine – the vast majority of people living with HIV now have a normal life expectancy, and effective medication means there is zero risk of transmission to sexual partners.”

It’s A Sin was praised across the board for its powerful storytelling, incredible cast, and bringing LGBTQ+ history to a mainstream audience.

All five episodes are now available to stream on All4.