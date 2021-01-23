It’s a Sin: Viewers praise incredible and much-needed LGBTQ+ drama

It’s a Sin premiered last night (22 January) and it got an emotional response from viewers.
It’s a Sin, the new groundbreaking drama from Russell T. Davies, premiered last night. The five-part drama follows a group of friends in 1980s London who grow up in the shadow of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.
Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander leads the cast as 18-year-old Ritchie Tozer, who leaves his family home on the Isle of Wight to move to the Big Smoke in search of fame and success.
He is joined by Roscoe Babatunde (played by newcomer Omari Douglas), Colin Morris-Jones (Callum Scott Howells), Jill Baxter (Lydia West) and Ash Mukherjee (Nathaniel Curtis).
And since all five episodes dropped on Channel 4 last night, it has been universally praised, with the series being incredibly emotional for LGBTQ+ viewers, some of whom were growing up and experiencing the epidemic at the time.
One viewer wrote: “‘It’s a sin’ is reminding me how fucking terrified I was back then, especially after my best friend, who was my age, died of AIDS related complications. I wondered if I’d even make it to 30, let alone 51.”
And Buzzfeed journalist Patrick Strudwick said: “Most people have no idea what it was like to be young + gay in the 80s/90s. When straight friends were holding hands in the playground I was in gay bars where there were guys in wheelchairs with KS on their faces. The 1st man I fell for had AIDS. That was my adolescence.”
He also explained the impact that Section 28, which was enforced in 1988, had, saying: “What’s hard to convey now is the silence: silence in schools because Section 28 meant teachers couldn’t talk about being gay. And silence because most of society turned the other way. We lived in a pandemic and many died – as everyone else carried on as normal. Blackout.”
Other fans were full of praise for show creator, Russell T. Davies, with one writing: “It’s a sin…so many emotions right now. As ever @TDaviesOfficial is doing our community proud.”
And another wrote: “Do I need to say that It’s A Sin was a masterpiece? Probably not because Russell T Davies NEVER fails. But honestly – masterpiece.”
And other fans posted about the sense of community within the queer community that the series spotlighted. “The thing thats really bringing me to tears with Its A Sin is how much it makes you see how special it is to be queer and be in queer spaces around all these peripheral LGBTQ+ icons in our lives,” wrote one. “It’s such a unique, special thing we all share.”
Saw It’s a Sin last week but it made me cry more tonight. I think it’s because to have people see what it was like feels like a little bit of justice. So many people died. And the worst part was that the newspapers made you feel like you deserved it. It completely fucked me up
It’s a sin…so many emotions right now. As ever @TDaviesOfficial is doing our community proud 🏳️🌈❤️
“It’s a sin” is reminding me how fucking terrified I was back then, especially after my best friend, who was my age, died of AIDS related complications. I wondered if I’d even make it to 30, let alone 51
it’s a sin is brilliant ❤️ such an important watch to show how misinformation and lack of government support bred fear and led to the unnecessary loss of so many in that generation of lgbtq+ people
Ever since I first watched It's A Sin, I imagined the teenage closeted kid sitting at home watching it tonight, hand on remote like they're witnessing something forbidden, but seeing themselves on screen for the first time. God, how bright and unique and important this show is.
The thing thats really bringing me to tears with Its A Sin is how much it makes you see how special it is to be queer and be in queer spaces around all these peripheral LGBTQ+ icons in our lives. It’s such a unique, special thing we all share.
Do I need to say that It’s A Sin was a masterpiece? Probably not because Russell T Davies NEVER fails. But honestly – masterpiece
“Must be hard for you with your parents and their background. Are you Hindu? Hindu is it? No Muslim? Hindu? Muslim? Bhuddist? Hindi?”
My gosh how ACCURATE was this scene!!!!!!! #ItsASin
It's A Sin is a triumph. Laughing and crying… Clearly extensively researched – coming out, first romances, hospital wards and HIV & AIDS. The characters are innately joyous and relatable. And what a soundtrack! @russelldavies63 #ItsASin
1.9m tuned in for #ItsASin last night on Channel 4. And deservedly so, it’s a phenomenal drama. Remember, all episodes are available now, but please don’t tweet major spoilers that would ruin it for those watching weekly.
Grieving the loss of our queer elders, wiped out due to the AIDS crisis. Their absence is noticeable. That, coupled w/ Section 28, amplified the hatred of LGBTQIA+ people, isolating us. So much hate, guilt and fear. It still affects us now. Kudos to #ItsASin for humanising this.
What’s hard to convey now is the silence: silence in schools because Section 28 meant teachers couldn’t talk about being gay. And silence because most of society turned the other way. We lived in a pandemic and many died – as everyone else carried on as normal. Blackout. #ItsASin
Between Pose, Veneno, Drag Race and It’s A Sin, we are living in the golden age of LGBTQ+ television. Important, exquisite, world-changing TV.
It’s A Sin is stunning but how is there still so little queer TV that one man is essentially the only reason there’s been any major queer dramas in the past 20 years.
