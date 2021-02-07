Orders for HIV tests skyrocket due to the groundbreaking series It’s A Sin

We absolutely STAN!
The Russell T Davies drama is continuing to have an amazing impact on the UK LGBTQ+ community after it has been reported that HIV tests have increased fourfold.
Terrence Higgins Trust unveiled the fantastic news via Twitter stating: “The power of TV to change lives. #ItsASin is @Channel4’s most binged watched new series and honours the heroes of the past — stopping our history being forgotten.”
“It’s also led to more people than ever taking action and getting tested during #HIVTestWeek. What a legacy. LA! the tweet concluded.
Head of policy and public affairs at Terrence Higgins Trust, Richard Angell tweeted the exact number, stating: “@THTorguk’s previous record is 2,800 tests ordered in one day, this Monday 8,200 tests were ordered #la.”
Since the news broke, Olly Alexander, one of the series stars, shared his excitement in an emotional interview with BBC Breakfast.
“I’m trying not to cry. I think it’s just amazing to see an in real-time response to the show, […] I’m just really moved by it honestly,” Alexander gushed.
Since the shows premiere on Channel 4, It’s A Sin has been met with critical acclaim.
The groundbreaking series has been praised for its honest and emotional portrayal of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.
On top of being well received with viewers and critics, It’s A Sin broke a massive record after it was reported that over 6.5 million times on All4 – making it the service’s biggest-ever instant box set.
According to the broadcaster, It’s A Sin is their “third-biggest series to date” and their “most binged new series ever.” The first episode also became All4’s biggest drama launch on record.
Ian Katz, chief content officer at All4, said: “The extraordinary performance of It’s A Sin is a reminder that powerful drama with something important to say about the world can also be commercially successful.
“It has also demonstrated how our strategy of box-setting shows on All 4 can bring a greater combined linear and digital audience to a show than a traditional release pattern.”
Congratulations to the cast, crew and Russell T Davies for the significant cultural impact of It’s A Sin.
You can stream all five episodes on All4 now. For the US viewers tune in to HBO Max from 18 February.