Orders for HIV tests skyrocket due to the groundbreaking series It’s A Sin

The Russell T Davies drama is continuing to have an amazing impact on the UK LGBTQ+ community after it has been reported that HIV tests have increased fourfold.

Terrence Higgins Trust unveiled the fantastic news via Twitter stating: “The power of TV to change lives. #ItsASin is @Channel4’s most binged watched new series and honours the heroes of the past — stopping our history being forgotten.”

“It’s also led to more people than ever taking action and getting tested during #HIVTestWeek. What a legacy. LA! the tweet concluded.

Head of policy and public affairs at Terrence Higgins Trust, Richard Angell tweeted the exact number, stating: “@THTorguk’s previous record is 2,800 tests ordered in one day, this Monday 8,200 tests were ordered #la.”

Since the news broke, Olly Alexander, one of the series stars, shared his excitement in an emotional interview with BBC Breakfast.

“I’m trying not to cry. I think it’s just amazing to see an in real-time response to the show, […] I’m just really moved by it honestly,” Alexander gushed.