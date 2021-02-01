It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies reveals the single moment that inspired the whole series

Channel 4’s new drama It’s A Sin has been praised across the board for its powerful storytelling, incredible cast, and bringing LGBTQ+ history to a mainstream audience.
The show follows a group of five friends who move to London in 1981 only to find themselves growing up in the shadow of the HIV/AIDS epidemic that took hold throughout the decade.
Show creator Russell T Davies has lived with the idea for It’s A Sin for decades and has now revealed the single moment in the drama that actually inspired its creation.
“There’s a key little moment where Gloria says to Jill, ‘I heard there’s a production of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, and all seven brothers died’,” Russell T Davies explained in the latest episode of It’s A Sin – After Hours.
“That’s a tiny little line that flies past you. The entire drama came from that.
“I heard that story round about 1989 or 1991 – I can’t date it – and as a joke it’s kind of awful. It’s horribly funny and blackly comic – it’s profane at the same time. It just made me think, ‘Wow, imagine if there were seven brothers in a cast and they all got wiped out.’ That made me think, imagine if I had a flat full of people…”
Russell added: “It’s just one joke that looks like a throwaway moment. I didn’t tell David Carlyle [who plays Gregory/Gloria], the actors, or the director because I didn’t want to add too much weight. But that joke created the entire show.”
