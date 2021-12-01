Colton Underwood thinks it’s time for a queer season of The Bachelor

Colton Underwood said that he thinks “America is ready” for an LGBTQ+ instalment of The Bachelor.

He appeared on the 23rd season of the show before coming out as gay in April 2021.

Since The Bachelor’s debut in 2002, it has continuously focused on a single male bachelor who is expected to find a wife from a pool of romantic interests.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Colton revealed that he hasn’t watched the dating series since appearing on it in 2019.

When asked about an LGBTQ-inclusive edition, he said he thinks it “would work.”

Colton added: “As far as a LGBTQ cast I really don’t know. I would hope. I really would. I think it would work. I do think if people gave it a shot, the show could work. I do think, I truly believe that America is ready for it, too.”

“I would really hope and wish that whatever show does it has a lot of success,” Colton stated.

Colton’s unscripted six-episode series, Coming Out Colton, will chronicle the former reality TV star’s coming out journey as he shares his sexuality with his family and friends.

Netflix has given fans their first glimpse into the show with an intense new trailer released on 29 November.

“I never thought I was going to come out, I thought I was going to die with this secret,” Colton says during an intimate moment with Gus.