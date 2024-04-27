“Why wouldn’t you?”: Lorraine Kelly showcases her support for the trans community

Lorraine Kelly has opened up about her love for the trans community in a new interview.

On 26 April, the TV legend made an appearance on Joe Lycett’s Channel 4 talk show, Late Night Lycett.

Of course, Lorraine’s time on the show was full of incredible moments, including her participation in the hilarious sketch “Straight Talking with Richard Yewtree” and revealing the controversial political guest who walked back out of her show.

In addition to her comedic one-liners and adorable stories, the iconic presenter delivered an impactful and supportive message regarding the trans community.

When asked why she has dedicated time to being a trans ally, Lorraine said, “You know, why wouldn’t you?”

She added: “That’s what I don’t understand. I don’t see why I wouldn’t. It’s been so toxic and people just want to get on with their lives and everybody’s different I think we have to treat (people) as individuals.

“I’ve got trans friends who knew when they were three… then there are other people who maybe it was a bit more difficult for them. But at the end of the day I think we just need to have more kindness, more compassion and stop throwing rocks at one another.“

Lorraine’s recent appearance on Late Night Lycett isn’t the first time she has expressed support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

In a 2022 interview with GAY TIMES, she discussed the rise of anti-trans rhetoric around the world and the importance of standing up against hate.

“It really is hard, but do you know what? I think there’s so much more strength together,“ she said.

“I think it’s heartbreaking to see all the fractures that are happening and, like I say, a small minority making a lot of noise, but there’s strength in numbers, and there’s strength together, and I think that’s the most important thing and, you know, I would always say to anybody who’s going through anything, get help. Don’t be afraid to talk.”

The 64-year-old talent has also used her hit talk show “Lorraine” to support gay marriage.

In March, she hosted couple Luke Avaient and Gavin Sheppard’s wedding to celebrate the 10th anniversary of England and Wales legalising same-sex marriage.

“It’s a real privilege for me to be a witness to your wedding and to show people across the country that love is love,” she said while wearing a rainbow dress.

You can watch Lorraine’s full Late Night Lycett appearance on Channel 4’s website.