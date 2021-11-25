Netflix sets release date for Colton Underwood’s coming out series

A date has been set for Coming Out Colton on Netflix.

Colton Underwood’s unscripted six-episode series will chronicle the former Bachelor star’s coming out journey as he reveals he’s gay to his family and friends.

Underwood shared news of the release date on his social media channels alongside the first promotional image, which was “captured moments” after he came out to his dad and is “one of the most meaningful parts of my coming out journey”.

“I’m looking forward to sharing more of my story with you including the lessons I’ve been learning along the way,” he added. “Coming Out Colton premieres on Netflix December 3rd.”

Although it was originally reported that Gus Kenworthy would serve as Underwood’s “gay guide” for the series, the Olympic athlete rejected the title in an interview with Advocate.

“God, please, please, please don’t put it in quotes as ‘gay guide,'” he told the publication. “In actuality, I’m kind of just his friend.

“It put a sour taste in a lot of people’s mouths, and mine included, because that’s not what I signed up for. I don’t want to come across as if I’m this holier-than-thou educator that knows everything. I don’t. I’m still learning myself.”

However, Kenworthy did admit that he “knows more” than Underwood about being openly gay in the spotlight because he’s been “out for longer”.

“And so I want to try and pass on some of that knowledge to make it a smoother road for him and to help open his eyes because he does have a platform,” he explained, “and he does have an amazing opportunity to connect with a lot of people.”