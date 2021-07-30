Gus Kenworthy opened up about being Colton Underwood’s “gay guide” in new interview

Gus Kenworthy opened up about being labelled Colton Underwood’s “gay guide” and the upcoming series in a new interview.

Sitting down with The Advocate, Kenworthy expressed his discomfort with the title, stating: “God, please, please, please don’t put it in quotes. In actuality, I’m kind of just his friend.”

Shortly after Underwood came out, Variety reported that an unscripted series was in the works focusing on the television personality as he lives his life publicly as a gay man.

An insider at the publication stated that Kenworthy would act as Underwood’s “gay guide” as he finds his place within the LGBTQ+ community.

“It put a sour taste in a lot of people’s mouths, and mine included because that’s not what I signed up for,” he explained.

He went on to say that he didn’t want the news and title to make him come across as “holier-than-thou” and that he’s “still learning” himself.

“But I’m friends with Colton. And then, I know more than he does, because I’ve been out for longer. he continued. “And so I want to try and pass on some of that knowledge to make it a smoother road for him and to help open his eyes because he does have a platform and he does have an amazing opportunity to connect with a lot of people.”