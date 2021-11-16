Here’s why Lil Nas X says he “can’t do Grindr” anymore

Lil Nas X has revealed why he is unable to use Grindr and how dating has changed for him since becoming a global superstar.

In his cover story for GQ, the That’s What I Want hitmaker opened up about all things love, career and… Grindr.

Lil Nas X rose to fame in 2019 following the success of his Old Town Road remix with Billy Ray Cyrus.

The song became the longest-running number one single in the US, spending 19 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and selling over 18 million units worldwide.

Since then, hits such as Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and Industry Baby have seen continued commercial success, which was followed by his highly successful debut album.

His fame has inevitably changed the way he goes about dating and meeting people, which he said he notices most when he gets “horny”.

“My DMs are all out of order,” Lil Nas X told GQ of what his social media is like nowadays. “Which is lucky, because I do get horny and I’m like, ‘Let’s see who’s the hottest person in this thing.’ But you know, luckily I don’t really do that. I only did that once, maybe.”

Asked whether or not that interaction was over direct message or on gay dating app Grindr, the rapper and singer-songwriter shared that he can no longer use the app.

“No, I can’t do Grindr anymore,” he said. “I’d get murdered. I’d literally probably get murdered.”

Lil Nas X went on to discuss what he said was his “most serious relationship” to date.